R-Truth sends a message to Dustin Rhodes after he wins the TNT Championship at All In 2025

Dustin Rhodes received a heartfelt message from an old friend after he won the TNT Championship at All In. R-Truth took to social media to congratulate him following his momentous victory.

Yesterday at All In: Texas, a new champion needed to be crowned after Adam Cole relinquished his TNT Title. The Natural competed in a four-way match against Kyle Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, and his current tag team partner, Sammy Guevara. Rhodes was able to defy the odds and win his first singles championship in AEW.

Dustin Rhodes took to Instagram as he celebrated becoming the new TNT Champion. He could hardly keep his emotions in check following his win, as it was an important moment in his decades-long career, and he celebrated with his family and Sons of Texas.

"I did it!!!! And NEW @AEW TNT CHAMPION!!!! #allintexas #AEW #TNT @tntsports @tntdrama," Dustin posted.

R-Truth replied to his former tag team partner's post and congratulated him for his victory at the pay-per-view.

"🙌🏾🔥💪🏾Congratulations my dawg! I love you man.🙏🏾🎉 🎊" Truth replied.

Screenshot of R-Truth's reply to Dustin's post [Credit: Dustin Rhodes on Instagram]

Dustin Rhodes recently signed a long-term extension with AEW

The veteran has been with AEW since their first show in 2019, and it seems that he has no plans of going anywhere else, as he recently signed a long-term extension. Back in December, he disclosed that he had re-signed with the company, but details of this have now emerged.

Dallas Morning News reported that Dustin Rhodes had signed a six-year extension. It was also mentioned what roles he'll continue to have, including as an in-ring talent, a coach, a consultant, and an ambassador for AEW.

Rhodes is not only a major figure in AEW, but he also stands as a double champion in ROH. Apart from the TNT Championship, he also holds the ROH Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Titles.

All eyes will now be on him, as he has now become a bigger figure in both companies.

