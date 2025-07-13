Two major AEW stars to quit the company on Dynamite following devastating loss at All In? Exploring the chances!

Last night, AEW just held its biggest pay-per-view of the year, All In, in Arlington, Texas. The event was a grand success and featured some memorable matches. There was even a heartbreaking moment on the show when Adam Cole relinquished his TNT Championship due to an undisclosed injury.

Ad

The PPV featured numerous matches, including the Winner Takes All match and the World Title match. Another high-stakes contest was the bout between the Young Bucks and Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. There was a stipulation that if Ospreay and Strickland won, then the Bucks would relinquish their EVP titles. On the other hand, if the heels win, then Swerve and Will won't be able to challenge for the World Title for one year.

Ad

Trending

After a fast-paced match, Swerve and Ospreay managed to defeat the Young Bucks and strip them of their EVP titles. This loss would certainly devastate Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, since these official roles have been part of their gimmick since they turned heel. They have wasted no opportunity to abuse their power, and now that it is gone from their hands, the Bucks will probably be upset that they have lost everything. This could lead them to most likely quit the company on Dynamite as part of a new storyline.

Ad

Additionally, The Young Bucks could feel they lost all control after Jon Moxley was unsuccessful in retaining the World Title at All In. Hence, there is nothing left for them to stick around, and they could decide to quit the company and be gone for a few months.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

A new World Champion was crowned at AEW All In 2025

Hangman Page finally found himself back in contention for the AEW World Championship after he won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing. Page has been determined to free the World Title from Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, and he finally got the chance to do that at All In.

Ad

Both men put on a violent contest. However, Page's resilience paid off when he dethroned Jon Moxley and set the World Title free in an emotional moment. Now, a new era in AEW has begun with Hangman Page as World Champion.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will be Hangman Page's first challenger. MJF also won the Casino Gauntlet Match at the pay-per-view, and he now has a chance to cash in anytime for the World Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!