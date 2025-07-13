  • home icon
  • Jon Moxley's title reign ended after 273 days; AEW star in tears after becoming World Champion

Jon Moxley's title reign ended after 273 days; AEW star in tears after becoming World Champion

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 13, 2025 01:25 GMT
Jon Moxley has finally been dethroned tonight at All In [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Jon Moxley's reign as the AEW World Champion finally ended tonight at All In: Texas. Many members of the locker room came out to enjoy this emotional milestone alongside the fans in attendance.

After beating Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream on October 12, 2024, Moxley had a chokehold on the promotion and its top title. Tonight at the pay-per-view, 'Hangman' Adam Page was able to do the impossible. This did not come without sacrifice, as both Samoa Joe and Will Ospreay were laid out by the faction and needed medical attention.

During crucial stages of the contest, many big names with some bones to pick with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders came out, including Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and Swerve Strickland. The Realest helped deliver the finishing blow by taking out The Young Bucks and handing Page a steel chain.

With all outside interference isolated, Page took over and used the steel chain to repeat what happened at Revolution 2023. He wrapped the chain around Moxley and forced him to submit.

In an emotional moment, Page was finally able to open the briefcase that Jon Moxley used to hide the AEW World Championship. He celebrated this win with fans as he ushered in a new era for the promotion.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

