Jon Moxley's title reign ended after 273 days; AEW star in tears after becoming World Champion

Jon Moxley's reign as the AEW World Champion finally ended tonight at All In: Texas. Many members of the locker room came out to enjoy this emotional milestone alongside the fans in attendance.
After beating Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream on October 12, 2024, Moxley had a chokehold on the promotion and its top title. Tonight at the pay-per-view, 'Hangman' Adam Page was able to do the impossible. This did not come without sacrifice, as both Samoa Joe and Will Ospreay were laid out by the faction and needed medical attention.
During crucial stages of the contest, many big names with some bones to pick with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders came out, including Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and Swerve Strickland. The Realest helped deliver the finishing blow by taking out The Young Bucks and handing Page a steel chain.
With all outside interference isolated, Page took over and used the steel chain to repeat what happened at Revolution 2023. He wrapped the chain around Moxley and forced him to submit.
In an emotional moment, Page was finally able to open the briefcase that Jon Moxley used to hide the AEW World Championship. He celebrated this win with fans as he ushered in a new era for the promotion.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!