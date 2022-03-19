"I just wish I had just a fraction of the talent" - Jon Moxley responds to former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion by sending a warning message

Jon Moxley has called out former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay. The New Japan Pro Wrestling star recently took a shot at Moxley, calling him a "b***h" after his match against Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution 2022.

Moxley is a former IWGP United States Champion and is no stranger to NJPW. Ospreay, meanwhile, has established his place as a top star in the company, alongside the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Shingo Takagi, Jay White and others.

In a recently uploaded promo video from NJPW, Jon Moxley responded to Ospreay. The former AEW World Champion claimed that it was time for him to beat some humility into Ospreay. Moxley said:

"I thought we were cool but you think you can pick up a microphone and say whatever you want? You think you can put my name in your mouth, you can say whatever you want? And just because there's an ocean between us it won't get back to me. It's time to learn that your words have consequences. I may have never seen a wrestler in the ring, a performer more talented than Will Ospreay. I just wish I had just a fraction of the talent of Will Ospreay but it might be time to beat some humility into Will Ospreay because he's walking around, acting, talking like a clown. There's no faster way to learn humility than have to vomit up your own teeth after they get knocked down your throat."

Watch Moxley's response to Will Ospreay:

Jon Moxley vowed to meet Will Ospreay at Windy City Riot

Jon Moxley has vowed to meet Will Ospreay in Chicago at NJPW Windy City Riot. The AEW star has claimed that he could cross paths with Ospreay inside the ring or in a parking lot, but either way, Moxley will be in the city on April 16th.

During the continuation of the same promo, Moxley added:

"On April 16th, I'm going to pound Will Ospreay in to the mat like a railroad spike. We can do it at New Japan Windy City Riot or we can do it in the parking lot. Either way, it's all the same to me, I'll be in Chicago, April 16th, either way."

Moxley is currently working alongside Bryan Danielson and William Regal in AEW. The trio was formed at AEW Revolution after Moxley and Danielson's match, as Regal made his debut for the promotion.

Who do you think would win in a match between Moxley and Ospreay? Sound off below!

