Jon Moxley reveals recent incident that could've ended his career

Former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley has built a reputation of being a straight talker, one that does not want to play by the rules. The current AEW World Champion has previously spoken from his heart about numerous things, especially after leaving WWE.

His honesty could have perhaps got him in trouble at times, but a hilarious recent incident could have had the same effect.

Jon Moxley on what could have ended his career

While speaking to Bleacher Report, Jon Moxley narrated a recent incident that happened, which he believes could have ended his career.

Moxley said that he previously had Twitter on his phone and that he accidentally Tweeted something when it was in his pocket. He joked that if he had Tweeted something else, it could have ended his career. Jon Moxley then advised people to let go of their digital devices and go out for walk in the park:

"I don't have Twitter downloaded on my phone. I was coming out of a hotel the other day and I had my phone in my back pocket and I sent out a tweet. I butt-dialed a tweet. It was something innocuous like an MMA article but it could have been anything. I could have ended my career with a butt dial. So I uninstalled it. People get addicted to their phones and the virtual world. I highly recommend people go for a walk in a park or the woods. It clears your head and it's a good way to spend an afternoon. You would be surprised how quickly problems resolve themselves in your head when you're out in nature."

Thankfully for pro wrestling fans, Jon Moxley did not Tweet something inappropriate that would have got him fired from his job. He is not going anywhere soon as he revealed in the same interview that he wants to wrestle in his 50s, although he did say that it could any time.

Jon Moxley is enjoying a good run in AEW, and is the current AEW World Champion, having held the title for over 200 days.