Current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has held the most prestigious belt in AEW for over 200 days. The former WWE Superstar defeated Chris Jericho at the Revolution pay-per-view in February 2020 and hasn't lost it yet.

Jon Moxley has continually defended his title and has prevailed against his opponents, and it looks like no one can stop him at the moment. The AEW star has been in the pro wrestling business for just over 15 years, and he has revealed that he still has a lot left in his pro wrestling career.

Jon Moxley reveals when he will retire from pro wrestling

While speaking to Bleacher Report, Jon Moxley revealed how much he still has left in his tank and when he will call it quits and end his pro wrestling career. He has surprised fans by saying that his career could "end at any time":

"I'd like to wrestle until I am in my 50s, but it can end at any time. I don't want to spend nine months filming a movie when I could have been having matches. I want to do as much wrestling as I can while I have that window of time. Acting could be a thing for later."

Moxley will turn 35 in December, which means that fans could witness him perform in AEW and other promotions for the next two decades or so.

In the same interview, the former WWE Superstar said that his first love is pro wrestling and that he would only take a break from pro wrestling to act in movies if it was a "once–in–a–lifetime opportunity". He revealed that he would want to be a coach or a producer once his pro wrestling career comes to an end, but he also said that there is a possibility that he may not be involved in pro wrestling in any shape or form after he retires.

Prior to signing with WWE in 2011, Moxley wrestled in various indie promotions. He made a name for himself in WWE as part of The Shield, going under the ring name Dean Ambrose. He had a successful WWE career, before quitting the company to join AEW in 2019.