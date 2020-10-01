AEW star Jon Moxley seems to be liberated in his new home as the chains that he seemingly had in WWE have been taken off. Moxley has shown a different side to himself and seems to have a lot of creative freedom in AEW, something he did not have when he was in WWE.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Jon Moxley spoke about quite a few things, including his acting career. The current AEW World Champion has acted in a few movies, with the latest one being Cagefighter: Worlds Collide, which was released earlier this year.

Jon Moxley says he doesn't want an acting career like John Cena and The Rock

Jon Moxley said that he likes to experience different things, and although he has acted, he loves wrestling. He revealed that he doesn't want to become a full-time actor like WWE legends, John Cena and The Rock.

Here is what Jon Moxley said:

"Just recently I did a movie called Cagefighter that had a limited release and is coming out in the U.S. in October. I like wrestling the most. I don't have any aspirations to take over Hollywood or be the next Rock or John Cena. That being said, if Marvel called and said 'Do you want to be in the next Avengers or be Batman' I would be like 'Hell yeah, sign me up.' It's fun, it's a challenge and it's a different craft. Unless it was some huge once–in–a–lifetime opportunity, if you offer me a role that requires me to take nine months off where I can't wrestle, I am not going to do it."

Prior to Cagefighter: Worlds Collide, Moxley has acted in two other movies, 12 Rounds 3: Lockdown in 2015, and Countdown in 2016. Both movies were produced by WWE Studios and featured a few WWE Superstars.

In the same interview, Moxley said that after his in-ring career comes to an end, he could become a coach or producer in pro wrestling. Jon Moxley is an important wrestler in AEW and it's unlikely that he will step away from the ring anytime soon.