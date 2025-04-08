Jon Moxley's title reign to end after former WWE Champion pulls off a massive swerve? Exploring the possibility

A former WWE World Champion could end Jon Moxley's AEW World Title reign by pulling off a massive swerve. The star could make a huge return after months of absence from the ring to seek revenge on Moxley.

At WrestleDream 2024, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to capture the AEW World Championship. The former WWE Champion announced his full-time retirement from in-ring competition after that. Moxley has held the World Title hostage with the help of the Death Riders. However, The American Dragon could put an end to his reign of terror in a huge twist.

Moxley has overcome several challengers since last year, including Orange Cassidy, "Hangman" Adam Page, Jay White, Cope (fka Edge), and more. Danielson could now be aiming to exact revenge on The One True King for what happened at WrestleDream 2024.

The winner of the ongoing Owen Hart Foundation Tournament would go on to headline All In 2025 in a World Title match. While the contest's participants have been announced, the identity of the wild card competitor has yet to be revealed.

Bryan Danielson could turn out to be the wild card participant, and he could win the Owen Hart Cup again to headline All In: Texas. The American Dragon could exact revenge on the Death Riders by dethroning Moxley on July 12. Since Danielson would be a part-time wrestler going forward, he could relinquish the championship after winning it.

Jon Moxley retained the AEW World Title after a huge return at Dynasty

At the 2025 Dynasty pay-per-view, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland. The match was chaotic, as Adam Page and more interfered to help Strickland deal with the Death Riders.

The Realest was close to winning the gold, but The Young Bucks made their shocking return and took out the challenger with an EVP trigger. This allowed Moxley to retain the World Title.

Moxley continues to dominate the roster as the World Champion, and only time will tell who will be the one to dethrone him.

