Jon Moxley's tribute to Seth Rollins and more - 3 Biggest AEW surprises of the week

Each week, AEW brings some form of surprise to the fans, and this week saw all the fallout from Revolution 2025. After besting Cope and Christian Cage to retain his World Title, Jon Moxley also addressed his fans.

Ad

Both Dynamite and Collision also saw some new angles come forward as we now move to the next pay-per-view, Dynasty. So, here are all the surprises we got treated to this week in All Elite Wrestling.

#3. Jon Moxley paid tribute to his friend Seth Rollins

Jon Moxley came out of Revolution 2025 as AEW World Champion after he bested Cope in the main event. The Purveyor of Violence retained his title after choking out Christian Cage, who cashed in his World Title contract in the main event, making it a three-way battle.

Ad

Trending

However, after the match, Moxley was surprised as Swerve Strickland delivered a stomp onto him from the crowd after a distraction from Prince Nana. During the week on Collision, Strickland delivered a fiery promo and warned his upcoming opponent at Dynasty about what was to come.

However, Moxley interrupted the former AEW World Champion and attacked him. The One and True King also delivered a Curb Stomp to Swerve, paying tribute to his former Shield member, Seth Rollins. Now, all three members of the Shield have used the Curb Stomp, with Roman Reigns also delivering it to Rollins on RAW in the same week.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. 'Speedball' Mike Bailey made his debut in AEW

After weeks of speculation and teases, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey finally made a surprise debut in All Elite Wrestling on Dynamite. The former TNA star appeared as a wildcard entry in the first round of the International Title Eliminator tournament against The Beast Mortos.

Even though he had a huge task ahead of him in besting his rather large opponent, Mike Bailey had an impressive showing on his debut. The former X-Division Champion then finally came out on top to progress to the next rounds. Fans are hoping to see him go far in the tournament and even win it to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1. Megan Bayne attacked Timeless Toni Storm

Timeless Toni Storm delivered one of the best women's matches in AEW's history as she defeated her rival Mariah May once and for all at Revolution 2025. The AEW Women's World Champion came out on Dynamite to address the crowd following her impressive win.

Many fans were cheering for the Timeless star as she cut another one of her promos in her signature way. However, she would get knocked out by The Greek Goddess, Megan Bayne, in the end. Toni Storm seems to have quite a challenge laid out in front of her as she looks set for a feud against Bayne.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback