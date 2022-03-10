Jon Moxley set to team up with former WWE Champion on AEW Dynamite tonight

AEW president Tony Khan has announced that for the first time in AEW history, Jon Moxley will team up with Bryan Danielson on tonight's (March 9th) episode of Dynamite. The two former WWE Champions will also have former NXT General Manager William Regal in their corner.

Mox and Danielson have developed a rather interesting relationship in recent weeks. Bryan originally wanted to team up with The Purveyor of Violence, but the former AEW World Champion wanted a match with The American Dragon first. He stated that he wouldn't fight alongside anybody until he bled with them first.

Moxley defeated Danielson in a hard-fought bout at the Revolution pay-per-view. The two stars will now team up to face a duo that, at the time of writing, has yet to be confirmed. The former champions will be joined by William Regal, who made his AEW debut at Revolution after the match between Moxley and Danielson.

Security officials and referees failed to break up a brawl between the two performers before Regal came out. The veteran separated both men and proceeded to slap each of them for not being able to behave themselves.

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson's match is just one of several high-profile matches for tonight's show

Outside of the Moxley/Danielson tag team match, this week's episode of AEW Dynamite is loaded with high-profile matches.

In a number one contender's match for the AEW Women's World Championship, Leyla Hirsch will take on Thunder Rosa. The winner will advance to the "St. Patrick's Day Slam" edition of Dynamite to challenge Britt Baker for the title.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW In the past 364 days @scorpiosky hasn’t been pinned or submitted, and TONIGHT LIVE on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork , he goes 1-on-1 vs. TNT Champion @SammyGuevara. Will Sky make it to 1 year unbeaten + become TNT Champ, or does Guevara stay perfect w/ a 10-0 record in 2022? In the past 364 days @scorpiosky hasn’t been pinned or submitted, and TONIGHT LIVE on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork, he goes 1-on-1 vs. TNT Champion @SammyGuevara. Will Sky make it to 1 year unbeaten + become TNT Champ, or does Guevara stay perfect w/ a 10-0 record in 2022? https://t.co/w9yQmvExIE

Plus, Sammy Guevara will defend his AEW TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky. The challenger has been undefeated in singles competition for nearly a year at the time of writing, making this match a "Title vs. Streak" match.

The winner of the Guevara and Sky match will also advance to the "St. Patrick's Day Slam" edition of Dynamite to defend the title against for the title. Mr. Mayhem earned his shot by winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match this past Sunday.

Do you think Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will work well as a team? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A WWE legend is scared that a promising AEW star may not have a long career. More details here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to see Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley team up? Yes No 9 votes so far