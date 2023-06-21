Jon Moxley to turn on Blackpool Combat Club and align with major AEW star soon?

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been more vicious than ever as part of the Blackpool Combat Club. But which major star could convince him to turn his back on the BCC?

The answer is Eddie Kingston, a man with a long history with Moxley that goes back well before AEW's existence. Kingston threw a spanner in the works on Dynamite last week when he returned to the company. He got in the face of Moxley during a mass brawl between The Elite and the BCC.

Kingston and Moxley didn't come to blows due to their storied history as real-life friends and tag team partners. But that isn't why the former AEW World Champion could turn on his current stable.

The reason is Kingston's hatred for Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson. However, both veterans are friends with Jon Moxley.

Kingston has always been open about his feelings toward certain superstars. He could convince The Purveyor of Violence to turn on Castagnoli and Danieslon when the time is right.

Eddie promised Moxley that he wouldn't fight Claudio, particularly in AEW. As a result, The Mad King moved to Ring of Honor. But now that agreement has been thrown out of the window, will Jon Moxley have to pick between the Blackpool Combat Club and Eddie Kingston? Only time will tell.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston famously main evented AEW Full Gear 2020

After years of being a staple of the American independent wrestling circuit, Eddie Kingston burst onto the scene in AEW with a violent encounter against Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. This bout led to The Mad King signing with the company. But it didn't take long before he found his way into Jon Moxley's business.

Kingston and Moxley went from good friends to bitter enemies in the lead-up to Full Gear 2020. Before the show, The Mad King claimed that the AEW World Championship is why he has no kids, as it is the one thing he needs to accomplish.

This led to the two men having a brutal "I Quit" Match in the show's main event over the world championship. Moxley picked up the win after locking Eddie in a Bulldog Choke.

The two men remained distant up until the conclusion of Revolution 2021. At the show, The Mad King saved Moxley after he lost the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match against Kenny Omega. The two have since remained on the same page and have even challenged for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

