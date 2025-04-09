Jon Moxley to unveil secret member of Death Riders on AEW Dynamite this week? Exploring the possibility

This week's AEW Dynamite will feature the fallout from the 2025 Dynasty pay-per-view. Jon Moxley could introduce a new member of the Death Riders on the Wednesday night show. The star in question is Jack Perry.

At Dynasty this past Sunday, The Young Bucks made their surprise return to AEW TV after almost six months of absence. They helped The Purveyor of Violence retain his title against Swerve Strickland by attacking the latter. Considering the events of the recently concluded pay-per-view, the Jackson brothers have likely combined forces with the Death Riders.

Jack Perry was associated with The Elite before he went on hiatus. He could return to Dynamite this week, join his Elite brothers, and side with Moxley's faction in the process.

Last year in September, The One True King and Perry had a backstage segment where the AEW World Champion called the former Jungle Boy a "sweet kid." This was possibly an indication that Moxley liked the former TNT Champion. Therefore, it is highly likely that the AEW World Champion could unveil Perry as a secret member of the Death Riders on this week's edition of Dynamite.

Critics and fans had mixed reactions to The Young Bucks helping Jon Moxley

Several stars tried to interfere in Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland at Dynasty. But The Young Bucks were the ones who put the final nail in the coffin. They hit The Realest with the EVP Trigger, helping Moxley capitalize on the opening and pick up the win.

Many fans and critics were upset that Swerve Strickland lost to the former Dean Ambrose because of the All Elite Wrestling EVPs. Meanwhile, some were thrilled at the prospect of a new rivalry between the Bucks and the potential team of "Hangman" Adam Page and Strickland.

The Realest and Page were bitter rivals. However, in recent weeks, they have teased joining forces.

