Young Bucks’ controversial AEW return sparks mixed reactions

The Young Bucks returned to AEW programming toward the end of Dynasty 2025, interfering in a crucial title bout. Fans have shared their reactions on social media, expressing mixed responses to the controversial angle.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson appeared at Dynasty 2025 this past weekend during Swerve Strickland's AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley for the first time since losing their World Tag Team Titles to Private Party at Fright Night Dynamite. The duo delivered their EVP Trigger finisher on The Realest, allowing Mox to take advantage and walk out with his title still in his possession.

Viewers of All Elite Wrestling have been voicing their frustrations with the company's booking decisions from last Sunday. Fans have lately taken to X/Twitter to react to the All Elite EVPs' comeback.

While several users argued that Tony Khan and company made a mistake by having The Bucks cost Swerve his title match, others expressed excitement over the decorated tag team's return, one speculating on a potential blockbuster match pitting the brothers against Strickland and Hangman Page.

"the young bucks aka the kayfabe EVPs OF [All Elite Wrestling] being the higher power behind the death riders this whole time," theorized a user.

"Finally!!!" wrote a fan.

"thanks for bringing back the young bucks in the worst way possible. i thought this show couldn't get any worse honestly," stated a user.

"SOOOOO HAPPY," wrote another user.

While they have not competed inside an AEW ring in many months, The Young Bucks wrestled in Japan earlier this year, briefly recapturing and holding the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

Swerve Strickland and The Young Bucks may cross paths on AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will be rolling into Baltimore, MD, for this week's edition of Dynamite. The episode will witness the fallout of last Sunday's Dynasty and will see Swerve Strickland go one-on-one against PAC in singles action, continuing his war against The Death Riders.

Swerve may also have the chance to confront The Young Bucks this Wednesday, as the EVPs revealed on their X/Twitter bio that they were on their way to Baltimore themselves.

The Young Bucks may appear on AEW Dynamite this week [Image Credits: Bucks' X profile]

It remains to be seen if The Jackson Brothers still hold a grudge against Strickland for opposing The Elite in last year's Blood and Guts match.

