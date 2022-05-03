Popular AEW star reacts to long-time partner departing Tony Khan's promotion

AEW and Marko Stunt have officially parted ways, and long-time tag team partner Jungle Boy offered his reaction via social media.

Stunt had previously been part of Jurassic Express alongside Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. The pair had tagged together as A Boy and His Dinosaur on the independent circuit before the addition of Stunt made them a trio.

Despite their trinity proving popular among fans, former WWE star Christian Cage became a mentor to the tag team throughout 2021. However, four proved to be a crowd, and Stunt disappeared from regular AEW programming soon after.

September was the last time fans got to see the five-foot star in action as he wrestled a tag bout on AEW Dark Elevation. Meanwhile, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus have enjoyed great success, capturing the tag titles from The Lucha Brothers on Dynamite's January 5th TBS debut.

The tag champ took to Twitter to react to his former partner's departure from the promotion, sharing a simple image of the two embracing:

Stunt is the latest name to depart AEW this year

Marko Stunt is just the latest of a few names who have parted ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion in recent months. Joey Janela also departed the company after his original deal ran its course.

Janela seemingly wanted to extend his contract in February but could not come to terms due to a supposed lack of communication. The Bad Boy added at the time that while his run wasn't great, he shared no bad feelings towards Tony Khan or the company.

The Hybrid2 tag team star Jack Evans also confirmed last month that his contract had not been renewed:

Jack Evans @JackEvans711 My time with #AEW has been a fun and enjoyable but it has come to an end as I will not be re-signed when my contract ends at the end of April. I'd like to thank everyone at AEW and the AEW fans for the opportunity. My time with #AEW has been a fun and enjoyable but it has come to an end as I will not be re-signed when my contract ends at the end of April. I'd like to thank everyone at AEW and the AEW fans for the opportunity.

Evans last competed against Dante Martin in a losing effort on Dark. His partner Angelico continues to compete within the promotion, representing the AFO faction led by Andrade El Idolo.

