Kazuchika Okada to betray top champion at AEW WrestleDream? Looking at the chances

Kazuchika Okada is one of the key members of the Don Callis Family. Although he joined the group later than the others, his star power makes him a pivotal part of the group. Okada currently holds the AEW Unified Title, but this isn't enough for him.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Okada teamed with Konosuke Takeshita to face Brodido. Since The Callis Family members beat the World Tag Team Champions, they earned a title shot at WrestleDream 2025. Ahead of such a huge match, cracks may be starting to form between the two Japanese stars. Don Callis recently celebrated his 62nd birthday with his stablemates. While Konosuke Takeshita wasn't there in person, he joined via video call. While he was addressing Don Callis, Okada turned off the TV and then played it off as an accident. This tension between them could hurt their chances against Brodido, which will result in the latter emerging victorious at WrestleDream. Following this loss, Okada could blame Takeshita and turn on him.

This could also lead the rest of Don Callis' Family to side with Okada, since they feel that Konosuke Takeshita is not the same ruthless person he used to be.

Check out the clip here.

Nick Jackson commented on Kazuchika Okada's match at All In: Texas

Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega are two of the fiercest rivals in the world of professional wrestling. Their feud began in 2016 in New Japan Pro Wrestling. They went on to deliver a trilogy of matches for the Japanese promotion that is still very highly rated. These two men hadn't locked horns in years until they clashed at All In: Texas in what was another instant classic.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Nick Jackson gave his thoughts on their latest match.

“I’m not even sure why–maybe it had to do with not being able to be ringside for this one like we were in all the other matches. We were so blessed to have gotten the opportunity to watch them wrestle together again. Who knows if that was the last time? I’m just happy we got to see it happen,” said Nick Jackson. (H/T Fightful)

It will be interesting to see if Kazuchika Okada will compete against Kenny Omega one more time.

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

