Keith Lee to make AEW return, WWE legends set to reunite? 3 Bold predictions for Forbidden Door 2025

AEW and NJPW are set to host this year's Forbidden Door on August 24, 2025, in London, England. This is one of the company's biggest pay-per-views of the year, as it will feature stars from both companies, as well as those from CMLL. This allows fans to witness some epic dream matches between some of the favorite stars in this cross-promotional warfare. So, here are three bold predictions for Forbidden Door 2025.#3. Keith Lee returns at AEW X NJPW Forbidden DoorKeith Lee had a promising start to his AEW journey. He quickly won the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Swerve Strickland. However, things have gone downhill since he and Swerve lost the tag team title. He had a brief feud with Strickland that went nowhere, and he has spent most of his time off TV due to a health issue. Lee has not competed in a single match since December 2023.It was initially reported that he was having some undisclosed health issues. However, Lee recently confirmed that he was fine, but his return was not in his hands, indicating that he could return if Tony Khan wanted him to. While fans were hoping to see him return at All In, that didn't happen. However, Forbidden Door presents another big opportunity for Tony Khan to bring back the former WWE star.They could do so by having him answer Max Caster's open challenge. Lee could squash him in a few minutes to establish his dominance.#2. Cope and Christian Cage could finally reuniteWhen Cope arrived in All Elite Wrestling in 2023, his first feud was against Christian Cage and The Patriarchy. The Rated-R Superstar and Cage feuded for several months, which finally ended with the former Edge winning the TNT Championship from his former best friend on the March 20, 2024, episode of Dynamite.Adam Copeland was out of action in the Double or Nothing 2024 due to an injury. However, at AEW All In 2025, Cope returned to the company and saved Cage after his Patriarchy faction betrayed him. After saving Christian, the Rated-R Superstar told him to go find himself. Since then, the former World Heavyweight Champion addressed his relationship with Cage, stating that he hasn't forgotten everything his former friend has done to him since he arrived in All Elite Wrestling.However, it looks like Cage's next storyline involves The Patriarchy, but he won't be able to do it alone. He could reach out to his former tag team partner, Cope, and ask him for some assistance. This could eventually lead to a tag team match at Forbidden Door 2025.#1. Hangman Page vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World ChampionshipHangman Adam Page did the impossible when he defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas. However, since then, Mox has made it clear he wants a rematch for the title. Hence, both men are set to square off in a title match next week on Dynamite. Page is most likely going to win this bout, and after this match, he can focus his efforts towards Forbidden Door.Given that he is the World Champion, it is more than likely that he will defend the title at Forbidden Door 2025. The perfect opponent will be Hiroshi Tanahashi. The NJPW veteran is set to have a match at the pay-per-view, and who would be a better opponent for him than Hangman Page? The last time these two men met in a singles match was in 2018, during the G1 Climax tournament. Hence, this matchup will interest fans and also boost ticket sales for the company.It will be interesting to see which of these three predictions will take place at Forbidden Door 2025.