5 best title defenses of Kenny Omega's AEW Championship reign

Now that Kenny Omega has lost the AEW World Championship, it's time to go over some of his best title defenses. Omega put the title on the line on various occasions and each match was great in its own right.

Kenny Omega has a way of making every wrestler he goes up against look good. Even at the height of being a heel - which meant he attacked people and ran away. Omega would push all of his opponents to their limits, and it's no surprise he's the best bout machine.

Kenny Omega's initial victory came as a huge upset when he dethroned Jon Moxley. The match itself was gruesome, but Omega cheated to pick up the win. Omega relished his role as the top bad guy of AEW and quickly picked up a posse.

The Elite were born. For months they reigned over AEW in both the singles and tag division. Kenny Omega crowned himself the "collector of belts" at the height of his reign. Omega held the IMPACT World title, the old TNA World Title, the AAA World Title, and the AEW World Title.

5. Kenny Omega vs PAC vs Orange Cassidy

Kenny Omega taking a win after a grueling match.

Kenny Omega faced PAC before this match, but this was the first time we'd seen him go up against Orange Cassidy. A bad spot during PAC and Cassidy's match against each other led to a draw, and as a result of the draw, this three-way bout was born.

Triple threats are one of the most nerve-wrecking matches for a champion. Omega could have lost the title even if the two other men pinned each other. As one of the biggest heels in the industry at this point, Kenny Omega was far more desperate than ever. More surprising than this was how dominating Cassidy was at the beginning, as both men were far more established than him.

Cassidy shined towards the end and would've up the win if it wasn't for Don Calis. Kenny Omega eventually got up and tried to separate PAC and Cassidy from the submission hold. Omega attacked the referee and then used all four title belts to attack PAC and wear him down. Cassidy nearly stole the win at the end, before Kenny Omega rolled him over and pinned him.

For those who can't stand Omega, this was a major upset, but a damn entertaining match. It could have been better against a single wrestler, but the trio did what they could and did it well.

