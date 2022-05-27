Massive update on Kenny Omega's potential return at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Kenny Omega has attended every Double or Nothing PPV since 2019. But according to Dave Meltzer, the former AEW World Champion will have to miss this year's show.

In a May 19th report, PWInsider noted that according to an inside source, Kenny Omega has resumed his backstage responsibilities. The Best Bout Machine has been out of action since 2021 to recover from multiple injuries. Fans continue to clamor for his eventual return.

According to Dave Meltzer, even though Kenny Omega is recovering, the healing has been slow. Due to this, the former World Champion will, unfortunately, miss this year's AEW Double or Nothing.

“He said he’s resigned to the fact that physically he will never be 100 percent, but he is looking at reversing some of the physical damage and being able to return and this time off and fixing up his different injuries would extend his time as an effective pro wrestler,” Meltzer said. (H/T: NoDQ.com)

✖️.MissCobblepot.✖️ @MissJoanTaylor Missing Kenny Omega : day 182 Missing Kenny Omega : day 182 https://t.co/ZXMhROME1H

Omega's injuries were not small by any measure and the star knew that he'd be out of action for quite some time. Hopefully The Cleaner will have a speedy recovery and return to set the promotion on fire yet again.

Former ROH Champion RUSH wants to sign with AEW and wrestle Kenny Omega and CM Punk

During his interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, RUSH sent a stern warning to the top stars on the AEW roster.

“I want to wrestle in AEW. I want matches against CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Kenny Omega. Everyone in AEW will learn, when you mess with the bull, you get the horns. I feel better than ever and I want to conquer the world. Now it’s time to show everyone who is the No. 1 wrestler in the world,” RUSH claimed. (H/T: Fightful)

ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ 💜 | 엑소 @AnnetteReid247 CONGRATS RUSH ON BECOMING A TWO TIME ROH WORLD CHAMP CONGRATS RUSH ON BECOMING A TWO TIME ROH WORLD CHAMP 👏👏👏 https://t.co/zEfoMZPSRN

Based on his wrestling style, RUSH could be a great opponent for Omega's eventual in-ring return. In both regards, fans will have to be patient for more news on the former AEW World Champion and even on RUSH's eventual AEW debut.

