Kenny Omega is reportedly back with AEW after months-long hiatus

Kenny Omega is reportedly back to his backstage duties in AEW as per a report by PWInsider.

Omega has been out of action since November 2021 after losing the AEW World Championship to Hangman Adam Page. Since then, he's been recovering from many injuries, including a hernia and vertigo. The former champion hasn't made a single on-screen appearance since.

According to PWInsider, Omega returned to his usual booking of the AEW Women's Division. However, it's unclear when he'll be back to in-ring action.

During a February interview with WOR, Omega said he originally planned to return that month. Unfortunately, he's since had to undergo additional surgeries and procedures.

Since being out of action, Omega was heavily involved in developing the AEW video game amidst recovering from the many injuries. Fans worldwide are likely hoping that the former AEW World Champion returns soon.

Kenny Omega was reportedly butting heads with Yuke's about the AEW video game

As per various video games and sports sources, Omega didn't get along with the upcoming AEW video game developers, AEW: Fight ForevEr sources noted that the star was frustrated and "hated" working with the video game developers.

Another source reportedly noted that Yuke's were "taking advantage" of Kenny Omega due to his inexperience with game development. To date, AEW has neither admitted nor denied the statements made by these sources.

Hopefully, for fans, whatever issues that may or may not have been present are ironed out by now.

