"I was being generous by calling him an enhancement talent" - AEW star Kenny Omega blasts WCW veteran for recent comments 

Former AEW Champion Kenny Omega recently slammed Disco Inferno for his comments about Stardom Superstars AZM and Mei Suruga.

A few minutes back, the WCW veteran shared a clip from a recent Stardom event, where AZM and Mei Suruga creatively involved a referee during a couple of spots in their singles match. This spot clearly didn't sit well with Inferno as he tweeted if they were the same Joshi wrestlers considered the best in the wrestling business.

Kenny Omega quickly fired back at Disco Inferno, tweeting that it was "sickening" to see an "enhancement" talent of the past attempting to tarnish the reputation of modern-day gifted performers. Furthermore, The Cleaner added that the performers in the Stardom clip "ruled." Check out the AEW star's tweet below:

"It’s pretty sickening that un-athletic enhancement talents of yesteryear are trying to tear down incredibly gifted stars of today. BTW, this clip and both these gals rule." tweeted Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX



BTW, this clip and both these gals rule. Glenn Gilbertti @TheRealDisco Didn't Dave say these were the best women's wrestlers? twitter.com/PuroresuFlow/s… Didn't Dave say these were the best women's wrestlers? twitter.com/PuroresuFlow/s… It’s pretty sickening that un-athletic enhancement talents of yesteryear are trying to tear down incredibly gifted stars of today.BTW, this clip and both these gals rule. twitter.com/therealdisco/s… It’s pretty sickening that un-athletic enhancement talents of yesteryear are trying to tear down incredibly gifted stars of today. BTW, this clip and both these gals rule. twitter.com/therealdisco/s…

If this wasn't enough, Kenny Omega soon responded to a fan who wrote that though he disagreed with Inferno's comments, calling him an "enhancement" talent wasn't right. The former AEW Champion wrote that he was generous by calling Disco Inferno an "enhancement talent" and that the WCW veteran never elevated anyone's career with his performances.

"I was being generous by calling him an enhancement talent. In most cases no one’s character or career was enhanced by Disco’s performance" tweeted Omega

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX @gradeausa I was being generous by calling him an enhancement talent. In most cases no one’s character or career was enhanced by Disco’s performance @gradeausa I was being generous by calling him an enhancement talent. In most cases no one’s character or career was enhanced by Disco’s performance

AEW star Kenny Omega has called out Disco Inferno even in the past

Back in October 2021, Disco Inferno took a dig at wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, saying he changed his opinions based on "advertisers."

This prompted a heated response from The Best Bout Machine and his former on-screen manager in All Elite Wrestling, Don Callis. While Callis called Inferno a "blithering idiot," The Cleaner termed him a "b***h."

Omega is currently absent from AEW, having last wrestled at Full Gear 2021, where he dropped his AEW Championship to Hangman Page. Fans can expect him to return sometime in the coming months, possibly in time for the upcoming pay-per-view, AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door.

What do you make of Omega's comments about Disco Inferno? Sound off in the comments section below.

