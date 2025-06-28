Kenny Omega to create history after a shocking betrayal at AEW All In 2025? Exploring the possibility

Kenny Omega is set to compete in one of the biggest matches in his AEW career at the company's premier event, All In Texas 2025. The history-making match could become even more memorable, with a shocking conclusion, if Tony Khan and his regime add a touch of betrayal.

Ad

At AEW All In Texas, The Best Bout Machine will battle his iconic rival, Kazuchika Okada. The two top wrestling stars will put the International and Continental Titles on the line in a 'Winner Take All' match and will see the coronation of the first-ever AEW Unified Champion.

While Kenny Omega walks into the bout as the fan favorite against the heel yet captivating Kazuchika Okada, representing The Elite, a huge shocker could change the entire dynamics in the blink of an eye. There is no doubt that the trio of Omega and the EVPs, Young Bucks was something special that took All Elite Wrestling by storm at one point.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

The same, arguably, cannot be said ever since The Rainmaker replaced The Cleaner as part of The Elite. This could see Matthew and Nicholas Jackson turn on Okada and realign with The Best Bout Machine to assist him in becoming the AEW Unified Champion.

It could mark the return of a heel Kenny Omega, who was then in the prime of his career in the promotion and would want to relive those glory days.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer picked Kenny Omega for the win at AEW All In Texas

As the marquee showdown between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada draws close, WWE legend Jim Ross predicted that The Best Bout Machine will reign supreme over The Rainmaker at All In Texas. He was speaking on his podcast, Grilling JR, when he said:

Ad

"I don't know if I'd flip a coin, but I'd lean towards Omega winning, and not for any particular reason either. They got great chemistry. They've danced before. There's just no reason that match shouldn't be a show stealer. It's booked that way. It should deliver that way. If nothing else, if you're going to watch one match on the show, that'd be the one I'd pick out."

With the stage set for this epic rivalry to write another historic chapter, it remains to be seen who will leave Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, a history-maker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!