5 Things you probably didn't know about AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is the current AEW World Champion, and many consider him to be the best bout machine in the world. Omega is a deeply private individual who is likable and wears his passions and nerdy nature on his sleeve.

But did you know these facts about him?

#5 He has competed in more wrestling promotions than you might realize

Kenny Omega might be best known for working for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and AEW, but he has appeared in so many more promotions than just those two. He was part of WWE's then-developmental territory, Deep South Wrestling, in 2005, before asking for his release. He spent a few years in DDT Pro-Wrestling, working with the likes of Kota Ibushi and El Generico during his stint there [2008-2014].

Omega has also worked for PCW in Canada, facing off against AJ Styles, Petey Williams, and Ultimo Dragon. Along with this, he worked for Jersey All Pro Wrestling and other independent promotions.

But the most surprising place that Kenny Omega has worked for would be the oldest promotion in America. In 2004, he wrestled at the NWA 56th Anniversary show, competing for the TNA X-Division Championship against titleholder Petey Williams. He would be unsuccessful but would later hold the NWA Canadian X-Division Championship.

#4 Kenny Omega is an avid gamer and fan of anime

Kenny Omega is an avid gamer and anime fan, which he often references in his gear and promos.

Omega uses Twitch and YouTube to stream his gaming while also connecting with his fans. Even the way he delivers his promos are like that of an Anime villain. The AEW World Champion likes shows such as Dragon Ball Z, and his gimmick is best described as being influenced by Otaku. He regularly attends gaming and comic book conventions and is good friends with fellow gamer and wrestler Xavier Woods.

Omega has taken inspiration from fighting games such as Street Fighter, Resident Evil, and Kingdom Hearts, as well as the Final Fantasy series. He has dressed as Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII, dying his hair silver, and even naming his finisher, The One-Winged Angel, after the fictional character.

His ring name is also a reference to the Omega Weapon in the Final Fantasy franchise. In 2018, he portrayed the character of Cody Travers in the live-action trailer for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition.

