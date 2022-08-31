"Like riding a bike"- Popular AEW star breaks his silence on returning to Tony Khan's promotion for the first time in 2022

Kenny Omega voiced his thoughts on wrestling his first match in Tony Khan's promotion this year.

After 10 months of absence, The Cleaner made his triumphant return to the ring on the August 17 edition of Dynamite. Joining forces with The Young Bucks, the former AEW World Champion anchored his side to victory against La Faccion Ingobrenable.

The hard-hitting contest concluded with Omega hitting the One-Winged Angel on Dragon Lee. With this win, The Elite has advanced to the semifinals of the inaugural AEW Trios Championship Tournament.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, The Belt Collector reflected on his much-awaited return to Tony Khan's banner:

"It's a lot like riding a bike, getting back in the ring. It wasn't too long until I felt comfortable again, but it was a unique scenario where, I was getting back in the ring for the first time after a long hiatus against three incredibly talented luchadors," said Omega. [H/T: Fightful]

The former Bullet Club leader further dissected the nature of the match, citing it as a challenge:

"Every area of the world, every culture, has their own take on wrestling and the way they go about performing pro wrestling. To come back to a scenario where I'm not really doing conventional pro wrestling in North America, and I'm in there with luchadors and people of a high lucha influence, it was a challenge," he added.

Kenny Omega wants to ease into his return to Tony Khan's promotion

Kenny Omega dropped his world title to Hangman Page at Full Gear in November 2021. The Cleaner suffered a slew of injuries he had sustained over the years. The road to recovery wasn't easy for the Canadian star, and Tony Khan remained in touch with him throughout the process.

During the same interview, the 38-year old weighed in on taking things slow this time:

"It was very cool, very fun, I ended up coming out of it unscathed, which is nice. I didn't bang up anything else. I didn't get any inkling or feeling that there wasn't something that wasn't ready to be back. As long as there were no red flags, for me, I'm just going to keep easing back into things without biting off more than I can chew," said Omega.

The Elite will collide with the Aussie Open on AEW Dynamite this week to earn a spot in the finals of the tournament. It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for Omega in the coming weeks

