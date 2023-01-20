Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho along with multiple WWE and AEW stars contribute to Jay Briscoe's fundraiser

The wrestling world has been grief-stricken by the tragic loss of ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe. A fundraiser had been set up in the name of the wrestling veteran with the approval of his wife. Several WWE and AEW stars contributed to the fundraiser.

On Tuesday evening, the 22-year wrestling veteran was met with a fatal car accident that led to his passing. AEW CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter to share the heartbreaking news. Several members of the wrestling community paid their respects to Jay Briscoe and showed their support for his family.

Following his passing, a fundraiser was opened in Jay Briscoe's name to help and support his family and their future. His wife approved the fundraiser. The purpose of this was in order to support the family with future expenses and for them to be able to look after themselves, especially during these tough times.

Several members of the wrestling community contributed in order to support the Briscoe family.

Some of the stars who donated money are former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, World Trios Champions, The Young Bucks, and former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

Chris Jericho donated $15000, The Young Bucks and Kevin Owens donated $10000 each

Cody, Brandi Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, FTR's Dax Harwood, and wrestling veteran Jim Cornette along with his podcast host Brian all donated to the cause as well.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes donated $1000 and The Guevara family donated $500

FTR's Dax Harwood donated $3000 along with a heartfelt message to the late Jay Briscoe

A special tribute for Jay Briscoe was filmed following AEW Dynamite

On last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, wrestlers entered the ring wearing a black armband with Jay's name stitched on it. Some of the names wearing the armband were The Young Bucks, Jay Lethal, and Bryan Danielson.

During the show, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce a special tribute video for the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion will be filmed after the show and it will be aired for free on Honor Club and on Ring of Honor's YouTube channel.

"Thank you all watching Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS tonight! We're just getting started, we have a great live show for you all, + after the live show we'll film a special ROH tribute to the late great Jay Briscoe which will be available soon free to everyone on Honor Club," Tony Khan tweeted.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Wednesday Night

We're just getting started, we have a great live show for you all, + after the live show we'll film a special ROH tribute to the late great Jay Briscoe which will be available soon free to everyone on Honor Club. Thank you all watchingWednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS tonight!We're just getting started, we have a great live show for you all, + after the live show we'll film a special ROH tribute to the late great Jay Briscoe which will be available soon free to everyone on Honor Club. Thank you all watchingWednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS tonight!We're just getting started, we have a great live show for you all, + after the live show we'll film a special ROH tribute to the late great Jay Briscoe which will be available soon free to everyone on Honor Club.

If you wish to donate and show your support for Jay's family, here is the link to Briscoe's fundraiser.

https://www.givesendgo.com/pughlove

Share your favorite moments about the late star in the comments section below.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes