Kevin Owens to reunite with top AEW stars after 10 years if he leaves WWE? Exploring the possibility

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens could finally make his AEW debut to reunite with his former teammates if he doesn't re-sign with WWE after his deal expires.

Kevin Owens has had a phenomenal run in WWE since making his main roster debut in 2015. After a stellar stint in NXT, Owens defeated top names like John Cena and Chris Jericho, besides capturing the Universal Championship. He later headlined two consecutive WrestleMania events in 2022 and 2023.

Owens' WWE contract is reportedly set to expire in 2024. However, there is no word on whether the two sides have agreed on a new deal. If KO departs the Stamford-based promotion, he could reunite with The Young Bucks in AEW.

Expand Tweet

During his time in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), Kevin Owens (fka Kevin Steen) was part of a heel faction named Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, including Adam Cole and The Young Bucks. However, he left the group after he signed with WWE in 2014. If KO decides to leave the sports entertainment juggernaut after his contract runs out in 2024, he could reform the popular stable in AEW.

Interestingly, Adam Cole is also signed with All Elite Wrestling. Hence, Mount Rushmore of Wrestling's reunion after a decade could be possible. Two years ago, The Prizefighter teased combining forces with the Bucks in a now-deleted cryptic tweet. Hence, he could consider jumping ship to AEW if a suitable deal comes his way.

Will Kevin Owens challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship?

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul recently announced a tournament to determine the number one contender for his title. Over the past few weeks, many top names have competed in stellar matches to secure a shot at Paul's gold, including Owens.

The Prizefighter reached the tournament finals by defeating Carmelo Hayes last week on SmackDown. He previously bested Austin Theory on the blue brand to advance in the tourney.

Expand Tweet

Santos Escobar also secured a spot in the final by defeating Bobby Lashley last week. It remains to be seen who ends up challenging The Maverick for the gold.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here