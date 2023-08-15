Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens to leave WWE following contract expiration and join AEW? Exploring the possibility

Kevin Owens has been out of action owing to an injury he suffered a few weeks ago on RAW. While he is still one-half of the tag team champions along with Sami Zayn, he will remain out for some time to heal from the injury. Owens is suffering from a broken rib when he was attacked by The Judgment Day. Owens had recently made a cryptic remark about his future in the company.

The former Universal Champion stated in an interview that while he believed he has at least 5-10 years left as a full-time competitor, he isn't sure anymore. This sparked rumors of him retiring soon. His contract is set to expire next year, which further fueled the fire that The Prizefighter might be on his way out.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that with Kevin Owens' contract nearing its end, AEW could be interested in signing him. They could also give him a lucrative deal. In such a situation, Owens might choose to go to AEW not only to have some dream matches but also to work a lighter schedule.

''If AEW gets a strong next TV deal and that’s not a lock with the rapidly changing state of television, one would think Owens could get a great deal there as well,'' said Meltzer.

Kevin Owens said he doesn't know what his place in WWE will be anymore

Kevin Owens signed a major 3-year deal with WWE in 2021. The deal was said to be a multi-million one, and Owens was happy with it. However, despite main-eventing Night One of WrestleMania twice since then, Kevin Owens has not held the World Championship, which could be a factor in his wanting to go to AEW. Here is what he told Toronto Sun:

"I used to say I don't see myself not being in the ring for another five to 10 years. And if I said it right now, I'd be lying because over the last few months, I have to admit, I don't know if that's true anymore. I know I want to be involved in the WWE and I know I have a place here. I just don't know where it is exactly. Maybe it's still in the ring, maybe it's not."

﻿

It will be interesting to see what path Owens chooses once his contract expires. Heading to AEW would not only give him a fresh set of matches but also a lighter schedule than WWE in case he feels weighed down with the work pressure in WWE.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here