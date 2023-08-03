Top WWE star considers retirement when contract expires; details conversation with Triple H

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens is considering retiring from in-ring competition and assuming another role in the Stamford-based company.

Owens joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2014. He made his main roster debut about a year later on Monday Night RAW. He has since become one of the company's top stars. The 39-year-old has held the NXT Championship, Universal Title, Intercontinental Championship, and United States Title. He is now in his first reign as Undisputed Tag Team Champion.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on TNT Sports, Owens addressed his future. He disclosed that he is considering stepping away from in-ring action to play other roles in WWE.

"So, if you have asked me this six months ago, I think I would have said I could see myself wrestling for five or ten more years. But the last few months I feel like that's changed. Not that I necessarily ever see my, I don't know, like I might still wrestle. I might still wrestle for 5-10 more years but I wonder if there's not a place for me somewhere else in another role as opposed to being in the ring," he said.

The Undisputed Tag Team Champion added:

"I definitely don't see myself away from the wrestling business anytime soon. But I get more, I don't know man, I get such enjoyment of doing commentary. I get so much enjoyment out of helping other people with their stuff and seeing it work or trying to analyze why it didn't work and trying to figure out how to do it better. And I could probably do both for a while but I don't know. I don't know if... I know I have a year and a half left on my contract as a performer here for sure but I don't know how I'm gonna feel at the end of that contract."

Kevin Owens spoke to WWE CCO Triple H about his feelings

During the same interview, Kevin Owens pointed out that the last three years were "amazing." Hence, he has been trying not to think about how to top them in the future.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that he recently spoke with WWE Chief Brand Officer Triple H about his wrestling future.

"But at the same time, as much as I'm enjoying my time in the ring, I can physically see myself, or not physically, but like I feel it. Like, I had a talk with Triple H about it last week. Like, 'I think I'm getting more out of helping other people than my own stuff.' He's like, 'oh yeah, that happened to me.' So, I don't know. I have no idea. I say this now and I might still be doing this in five years. I don't know," Owens explained. [33:09 - 34:35]

Please credit TNT Sports and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

