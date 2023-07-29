Kevin Owens addresses possible split from Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens recently gave his thoughts on possibly separating from his long-time best friend and WWE tag team partner Sami Zayn.

Owens and Zayn have been associated with each other for the last two decades. In early 2023, the Canadian duo reunited in a bid to take down Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The storyline led to a match at WrestleMania 39, where Owens and Zayn defeated The Usos to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

With Zayn seated next to him, Owens said in an interview with Xfinity that they are inevitably going to separate and fight again one day:

"There is one thing about our careers that can't be denied. When we felt like it was time, we had no problems stabbing each other in the back and getting to it. I guess me more than him a little bit, but he's done a couple. If we think it's better for our careers to fight than to team, we have no problem doing it. But yeah, we'll be tied to one another forever. There's just no way around it, so we'll see what comes." [9:33 – 10:03]

At the time of writing, Owens and Zayn have held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship for 119 days.

Latest on Kevin Owens' real-life injury

Sami Zayn unsuccessfully challenged Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship on the July 24 episode of RAW. The finish to the match saw Mysterio quickly pin a distracted Zayn after Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley attacked Kevin Owens on the entrance ramp.

Following the show, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Owens is battling a legitimate rib injury:

"It’s a fractured rib. So the story, he's actually been working on it for a while, and it was just one of those things where they were waiting for a time to finish up with everything he'd finish up (…) He's gonna get rest." (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

With Owens seemingly sidelined, Zayn will team up with Seth Rollins to face Mysterio and Priest on the July 31 episode of RAW.

Would you like to see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn feud again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Xfinity and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023