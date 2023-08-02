"That sucked" - Kevin Owens upset about huge WWE snub

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently opened up about being upset regarding a massive snub by the company.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are the current Tag Team Champions and have managed to be on an undefeated streak. Although KO has been a part of many live events, including the WrestleMania 39 main event, he was not happy after being snubbed from the Elimination Chamber held in Montreal.

Recently in an interview with Toronto Sun, Kevin Owens opened up about being left out of Elimination Chamber and said that he was hurt because the live event was held in his hometown, Montreal.

"I wasn't on that show and that hurt," Owens said. "I've got to be honest with you … a sold-out pay-per-view in my hometown. To be quite honest, I think I was pretty instrumental in bringing it there because right after we did Raw and Smackdown [in Montreal], I kept telling them we need a pay-per-view there, we need a pay-per-view there and they finally do it and I'm not even on the show. That sucked." [H/T Toronto Sun]

KO added that although he was unhappy about not being involved, he was thrilled for his teammate Sami Zayn.

"I did get to show up in the end there a little bit, but by that point, it was nothing, it was meaningless. But to see Sami get that moment, to see Sami get that reaction, to see Sami get something he deserved for so long, that really made that a lot easier to swallow. And it's all a credit to him." [H/T Toronto Sun]

Kevin Owens gave an update on his WWE future

In the same interview, KO discussed his future in WWE. He said that he wants to be involved with WWE but is confused about where his career will lead after next year.

"I look at things and I don’t know where I stand going beyond the next year and a half. I know I want to be involved in wrestling. I know I want to be involved in the WWE and I know I have a place here. I just don’t know where it is exactly. Maybe it’s still in the ring, maybe it’s not. I don’t know," said Owens.

Kevin Owens is currently out injured, and there is no update on his in-ring return. Sami Zayn will be left alone without his tag team partner at SummerSlam. Only time will tell what WWE will do about it.

