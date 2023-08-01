Kevin Owens opens up about his future in WWE, reveals what is left of him to achieve

Popular superstar Kevin Owens has provided an update about his future in WWE.

The Prizefighter captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championships alongside Sami Zayn by defeating The Usos in the main event of Night One of WWE WrestleMania 39.

The champions are currently involved in a rivalry with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. Sami Zayn battled Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship last Monday night. During the closing moments of the bout, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest attacked Kevin Owens on the entrance ramp, and it distracted Zayn, allowing Mysterio to snuck up behind the challenger and roll him up to retain the title.

Speaking with Jan Murphy of the Toronto Sun, Kevin Owens discussed his future in professional wrestling. He was asked what is left for him to accomplish, and Owens revealed that he doesn't know what the future holds after his contract with the company expires in a year and a half.

"I really don’t know. I used to say I don’t see myself not being in the ring for another five to 10 years. And if I said it right now, I’d be lying because over the last few months, I have to admit, I don’t know if that’s true anymore. I look at things and I don’t know where I stand going beyond the next year and a half. I know I want to be involved in wrestling. I know I want to be involved in the WWE and I know I have a place here. I just don’t know where it is exactly. Maybe it’s still in the ring, maybe it’s not. I don’t know," said Owens. [H/T: Toronto Sun]

Wrestle Ops



A total of 18 Title defenses so far across TV to PPV’s to House Shows.



A total of 18 Title defenses so far across TV to PPV's to House Shows.

What a real fun & enjoyable run it's been I feel. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn have been Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions for a little over 100 days now.

Kevin Owens discloses what he is focusing on in WWE

The former Universal Champion recently shared what he will be his focus over the next year and a half in WWE.

Kevin Owens made a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene before signing with WWE in 2014. He captured the NXT Championship during his time in the developmental promotion before making his way to the main roster in 2015.

During his interview with the Toronto Sun, Kevin Owens said his focus for the next year and a half will be on enjoying every moment he can in the ring and giving WWE fans something to remember him by.

"I think for the next year and a half, my focus is just on enjoying everything I do as much as possible. There’s not really a worry about winning a title or main-eventing WrestleMania or any of that stuff anymore, which are the dreams that everybody has because I’ve been so blessed and I’ve gotten to do all of that. So I just want to have fun and I want to give people fun times to remember me by," he said. [H/T: Toronto Sun]

Wrestle Ops



States he doesn’t know what the future holds other than wanting to enjoy the remaining said period left as much as possible.



Kevin Owens confirmed he has a year & a half left on his WWE contract (Toronto Sun). States he doesn't know what the future holds other than wanting to enjoy the remaining said period left as much as possible.

Appreciate the legend while we still have him full-time.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently reported that Owens is dealing with a legitimate rib injury. It will be interesting to see when Kevin Owens can return to action and when the Undisputed Tag Team Championships will be defended next.

Have you enjoyed Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' title reign thus far? Let us know in the comments section below.

