WWE veteran says a Dominik Mysterio moment from RAW match would have embarrassed him in front of his wife (Exclusive)

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio took on Sami Zayn on this week's WWE RAW, and a spot during the match's closing stages hasn't gone down well with Vince Russo.

The final minutes had Dominik struggling in the corner as Sami Zayn saw the opportunity to deliver a Helluva Kick. As Zayn gestured towards Dom to get to his feet, Vince Russo was left surprised by Rey Mysterio's son seemingly obliging to his opponent's demands.

Vince Russo said that the sensible option in that scenario would have been for Dominik Mysterio to roll out of the ring. Vince often gets annoyed when talents ignore the little details, as he explained Dominik's mistake on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW below:

"The thing that amazes me is it's things like this. So, Sami is in the corner; he's doing the stop, he's doing the stop. Dominik is selling in the corner, Sami is telling him to get up so he can give him the Helluva Kick. Dominik is pulling himself up to get in position, bro. Wouldn't you be rolling out of the ring at that point?" [32:20 - 33:00]

Vince Russo noted that the Dominik Mysterio moment was one of many examples that might be tough to justify to a non-wrestling fan.

The former writer claimed that he would have been left embarrassed for being a WWE follower had his wife watched what Mysterio did on RAW.

"Like, this is the stuff I'm talking about because people like me, a guy like me, was watching it, and for some reason, his wife is sitting next to him. And the wife turns to him and says, 'Why doesn't he just roll out of the ring?' And the guy says, 'Because it's wrestling.'" [33:01 - 33:40]

What happened in Dominik Mysterio and Sami Zayn's RAW match?

Monday Night RAW kicked off with Dominik Mysterio celebrating his NXT North American Championship win with his Judgment Day stablemates. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens interrupted the segment, leading to Zayn challenging Dom to a title match.

After initial hesitation, Rhea Ripley accepted on Mysterio's behalf, and the match was booked for later in the evening. As expected, the North American title showdown was chaotic, with multiple interferences leading to the referee sending all the ringside members backstage.

Zayn nearly pulled off a probable title change before The Judgment Day distracted him by attacking Kevin Owens on the entrance ramp. Dominik quickly swooped in to pick up a roll-up victory over Sami and retain his championship.

Did you enjoy Zayn vs. Dom? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

When using quotes from this article, please credit Legion of RAW and give a h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here