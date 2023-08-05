''I can’t see his career being over any time soon''- Dave Meltzer on ongoing speculation of former World Champion retiring from WWE

There has been some speculation over a former WWE Universal Champion potentially leaving after his contract expires.

Kevin Owens stated in an interview recently that while he wants to stay with the company, he is not sure of his place in the immediate future. This gave rise to rumors of the Tag Team Champion potentially looking to retire.

Owens' injury put paid to the plans of him and his tag team partner Sami Zayn featuring on the SummerSlam card. However, it is believed that his injury is not serious, and he will be back soon. The Superstar signed a three-year contract 18 months ago, which made him one of the highest-paid superstars.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that the 39-year-old is unlikely to hang up his boots anytime soon. After his WWE contract expires, he could even get a big offer from AEW if they get a new TV deal. Owens currently holds the Tag Team Championships with Sami Zayn, which they won at WrestleMania 39.

''Owens, when he signed his three-year deal 18 months ago was one of the highest paid wrestlers in the company. I can’t imagine he won’t get a renewal. If AEW gets a strong next TV deal and that’s not a lock with the rapidly changing state of television, one would think Owens could get a great deal there as well so unless he wants out because his body is giving out, I can’t see his career being over any time soon,'' said Meltzer

Kevin Owens commented on why WWE made him the Universal Champion

During a recent interview with TNT Sports' Ariel Helwani, Kevin Owens revealed that he was booked to become the Universal Champion in 2016 due to WWE's decision not to crown Roman Reigns at that time. Seth Rollins was already holding the world champion title, which made Owens the next best option.

''Can't put it on Roman yet, Seth's had it a while, the cast isn't ready, [I was at the] right place, right time. It just happened over and over again. It's great because I can give myself enough credit for being at that place when it was time to pick somebody and I was there right place right time, I got there myself," said Owens.

The Canadian achieved a significant milestone in his career by becoming the second person to hold the Universal Championship after Finn Balor had to relinquish it due to injury. Unfortunately, his reign was cut short when he lost the title to Goldberg at Fastlane on March 5, 2017. He hasn't won a world title in WWE since.

