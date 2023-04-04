Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's reign could be in jeopardy if major AEW stars jump ship to WWE

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reached the top of the mountain at WrestleMania 39 when they defeated The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, but if an AEW duo jumped ship, their title reign could be short-lived.

The team in question is FTR, who are currently preparing for arguably the biggest match of their All Elite Wrestling careers as they are set to take on The Gunns for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

There has been rampant speculation that FTR could jump ship to WWE in recent months after Dax Harwood revealed that their AEW contracts expire in April 2023, which at the time of writing, means that they might not be with the company for much longer.

Macho Beard™️ @Machobeard4life Dax Harwood told Barstool Rasslin, FTR don’t have very much longer on these current contracts with AEW. Doesnt know whats going to happen & there's a short amount of time to accomplish some things like winning the IWGP Tag titles & AEW Tag titles,proving that FTR are the best. Dax Harwood told Barstool Rasslin, FTR don’t have very much longer on these current contracts with AEW. Doesnt know whats going to happen & there's a short amount of time to accomplish some things like winning the IWGP Tag titles & AEW Tag titles,proving that FTR are the best. https://t.co/aRPWufBLCt

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have become one of the most dominant tag teams of all time since leaving WWE in 2020, winning titles in Japan, Mexico, and the United States, wrestling a number of different styles along the way that will make them formidable opponents for Owens and Zayn.

There is also the trust element that comes into play as well, as Kevin and Sami might be on the same page right now, but it is no secret that when things go wrong between the two men, they will be at each other's throats in a heartbeat.

All four men have seemed to get better with age, and are currently some of the most sought-after talents in all of professional wrestling, but will this match ever take place? Only time will tell!

FTR could be forced to leave AEW after Dynamite this week

Another reason why Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could be confronted by FTR in the coming months is that Dax and Cash could be forced to leave All Elite Wrestling this week, whether or not they sign new contracts.

The added wrinkle of FTR's match with The Gunns is that if Dax and Cash lose, they will be forced to leave All Elite Wrestling, a condition that was added after Austin and Colten refused to give them a title shot.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

NY

Wednesday Night

Live on



AEW World Tag Team Championship

Titles vs AEW Careers



The Gunns vs FTR



Next Wednesday in New York, the Gunns will defend their world titles vs. FTR, who will leave AEW if they don't win the belts Next Wednesday, 4/5 @UBSArena NYWednesday Night #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork AEW World Tag Team ChampionshipTitles vs AEW CareersThe Gunns vs FTRNext Wednesday in New York, the Gunns will defend their world titles vs. FTR, who will leave AEW if they don't win the belts Next Wednesday, 4/5@UBSArena NYWednesday Night #AEWDynamiteLive on @TBSNetworkAEW World Tag Team ChampionshipTitles vs AEW CareersThe Gunns vs FTRNext Wednesday in New York, the Gunns will defend their world titles vs. FTR, who will leave AEW if they don't win the belts https://t.co/wIFUrkLxzH

If FTR does leave AEW, they will leave as former tag team champions, as well having held the ROH, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team Championships during their time with the company as well.

Do you think FTR will leave All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below!

