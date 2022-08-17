"Should not be together" - Konnan claims disparity in program between former WWE Superstar and current champion in AEW

Konnan recently noticed a discrepancy in the current angle on AEW featuring former WWE Superstar Toni Storm.

Storm had her first AEW Women's World Championship shot at Forbidden Door against champion Thunder Rosa but was unsuccessful. From there, they became teammates known as "ThunderStorm" where they defeated Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose but had their first loss against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on August 3rd, Dynamite.

Speaking on Keepin it 100 podcast, Konnan wasn't down to what was going on between Rosa and the former WWE star. The WCW veteran thought that Storm's association with Rosa hurt her stock as a singles star. He added that the Australian should have a lengthy feud with the women's champion instead.

"Well I like this for one only reason because I always felt Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm should not be together, they should be two singles stars. I thought it hurt Toni Storm and I like the fact that now she's like 'Hey, you know I'm here for your belt, that's why I'm here,'" Konnan said. [from 0:11 - 0:28]

Konnan also didn't like Rosa acting like a heel during her backstage segment with Storm, centering around the women's championship.

"I don't like her [Thunder Rosa] saying 'oh we'll talk about it later' because it should not be up to her [Rosa] if she [Storm] gets a title match or not," he added. [from 0:29 - 0:35]

Storm is currently number one in the women's rankings. Last week on Dynamite, the former WWE star made it clear in a backstage segment that she wants a shot at Rosa's AEW Women's World Championship.

Former WWE star Toni Storm will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

While being the current top contender for the AEW Women's World Championship, Toni Storm must first hurdle an upcoming challenge this Wednesday on Dynamite.

The former WWE superstar will face KiLynn King, who first appeared in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2020. King was a regular on Dark with her last match coming on the March 9 tapings. She and Skye Blue lost to Emi Sakura and The Bunny.

With Storm back in the title picture mix, it will be interesting to see how it will affect her alliance with champion Thunder Rosa. Fans will have to stay tuned and see if a possible title match can culminate in the future, most likely at next month's All Out event.

What are your thoughts on the potential Thunder Rosa-Toni Storm women's championship match? Sound off in the comments section below.

