"Alexa Bliss junior thing" - Wrestling legend accuses AEW of copying WWE Superstar's intimidating gimmick

WCW veteran Konnan recently compared AEW star Julia Hart's gimmick to WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss.

At AEW Double or Nothing 2022, Hart shook wrestling fans when she surfaced in the ring out of nowhere to help The House of Black defeat Death Triangle.

The 20-year-old spat black mist into PAC's eyes, thus signaling her highly-anticipated heel turn for the first time in her career. The former cheerleader's character changeover was almost six months in the making. Late last year, Malakai Black spat poisonous mist into her eyes, which corrupted her persona steadily.

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan loved the trio's match between House of Black and Death Triangle, calling it a Lucha-centric spot fest.

The WCW veteran went on to say that AEW pulled off the "Alexa Bliss junior thing" with Julia Hart. The veteran added that he is skeptical of Hart's heel turn yielding success:

"This was a nonstop. Obviously, I watched it because I knew it's going to be lucha-centric, what I like, and so it was really good, you know, it's kind of like a spot best. The fans are liking it because it's, you know, it's a different type of match with a lot of creativity. And then, of course, you know they did the Alexa Bliss junior thing with the mist now with Julia, and so now she's going to be with them. I have not found her to be intriguing or entertaining thus far. Let's see if she gets a more personality with these guys," Konnan said. (14:35 onwards)

If you recall, Bliss turned heel similarly after Bray Wyatt applied a mandible claw on her during a feud with Braun Strowman in 2020.

The sadistic alliance between Bliss and Wyatt lasted for months before she cost The Fiend his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

What's next for The House of Black in AEW?

AEW Double or Nothing seems to have marked the culmination of the heated rivalry between The House of Black and Death Triangle.

Julia Hart's addition to Malakai Black's faction is welcoming as it might provide a lot of intriguing storylines and matchups down the road. Hart's alliance with HOB could also be a stepping stone for her to break into the main event scene.

With the Forbidden Door pay-per-view right around the corner, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the group.

Interestingly, Lance Archer recently teased a match between Suzuki-Gun and The House of Black at the June 26 event. Whether or not Tony Khan has lined up this potential dream match for the card remains to be seen.

