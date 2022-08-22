"Who wants to see that s**t?" - Konnan highlights the biggest issue with AEW's YouTube shows

WCW legend Konnan recently highlighted one of the main things he finds wrong with AEW's YouTube shows, Dark and Dark: Elevation - they're not interesting.

To give the All Elite Wrestling roster another opportunity to showcase their skills, AEW Dark was introduced alongside the first episode of Dynamite in October 2019. After that, Dark: Elevation was introduced in March 2021 as an upgraded version of Dark.

Elevation airs on Mondays, while Dark airs on Tuesdays, and they are prominently used to push younger stars. The shows feature storylines for midcard talent and boosts the records of the performers who challenge for titles on shows like Dynamite and Rampage.

D1 Climax Ω 🧹 @DrainBamager



I don't know... maybe this company has given importance to all their programming since Day 1 and haven't made them glorified recap shows hid behind a paywall. 𝓝🔛🔝 @TezWrId WHY IS YOUR FEMALE WORLD CHAMPION ON DARK ELEVATION? WHY IS YOUR FEMALE WORLD CHAMPION ON DARK ELEVATION? https://t.co/bHoIqopzJi WHY ARE AEW MALE & FEMALE WORLD CHAMPIONS ON DARK ELEVATION?I don't know... maybe this company has given importance to all their programming since Day 1 and haven't made them glorified recap shows hid behind a paywall. twitter.com/TezWrId/status… WHY ARE AEW MALE & FEMALE WORLD CHAMPIONS ON DARK ELEVATION?I don't know... maybe this company has given importance to all their programming since Day 1 and haven't made them glorified recap shows hid behind a paywall. twitter.com/TezWrId/status… https://t.co/l6pxqmRMVT

While the two shows generate hundreds of thousands of views each week, Konnan stated on the latest episode of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast that putting established names against local talent every week isn't interesting.

"You see there’s young talent you keep repeating them," said Konnan. "But f**king Ruby Soho versus wrestler B that you’ve never heard of, Ortiz versus wrestler you’ve never heard of, Abadon versus wrestler you’ve never heard of. Who wants to see that s**t? That s**t’s boring.” [2:08-2:27].

The former nWo member also stated that All Elite Wrestling would get more views if Dark and Dark: Elevation had competitive matches rather than traditional squash matches:

“They’d get more views if they had more competitive matches," he added. "You have all of these f*U&king names and you’re putting them against guys that you’re bringing in to be f**king cannon fodder. You know, one squash match is cool, two squash matches is cooler but a whole bunch of matches against jobbers, this ain’t the 1970s where people would watch that." [1:41-2:05].

AEW Dark: Elevation goes live on YouTube tonight!

This week's edition of AEW Dark: Elevation will feature some of the most talented names in All Elite Wrestling, including several who have held gold in the company.

Stars like Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Dante Martin will be in action hoping to boost their already promising AEW careers. Additionally, established names like Death Triangle, The Dark Order, and Hikaru Shida will also be in action.

It may not feel as important as when it first began, but Dark and Dark: Elevation have also featured title matches in recent months. The likes of Wheeler Yuta and PAC have defended their respective championships on YouTube-based shows.

Please credit the "Keepin' It 100" podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Edited by Ken Cameron