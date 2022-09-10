"He knows where to find me" - Wrestling veteran says he's open to working for Tony Khan and AEW 

Former WCW star Konnan recently stated that he's willing to work for AEW if Tony Khan makes him an offer to join the promotion.

It's no secret that Konnan is one of All Elite Wrestling's most vocal critics, having criticized the promotion several times for their booking and other issues. Despite this, he has shown up in the company's programming on quite a few occasions, with his last appearance being on Dynamite's June 26, 2021, edition.

Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan opened up about his equation with his AEW President Tony Khan. The WCW legend explained that he shares a healthy bond with Khan. However, he stated that he would never ask him for a job as it could appear like he's using his connection with him to land a gig.

In closing, the veteran wrestling manager added that if Tony Khan ever requires his services in AEW, he's open to working alongside him.

"Now, I have never talked to Tony [Khan] and will never talk about working there because I don't want him to think our friendship is predicated on me being employed there. Sometimes I wish he wasn't the owner there so I could just chop it with him as he's actually very funny and we like a lot of the same things. But if he wants me, he knows where to find me; you know what I'm saying," said Konnan [1:00 - 1:18]

Konnan on why Tony Khan shouldn't manage all AEW shows by himself

A few weeks ago, on his podcast, Konnan went off on Tony Khan, saying he should stop controlling all AEW shows by himself as it results in a dip in quality. He advised Khan to bring experienced wrestling veterans on board, assign them different shows, and see how they function and manage.

"I have my hands full with AAA and Tony knows where to find me. I think I had a pretty good idea. They have like four or five shows, right? Send Road Dogg to one, Gabe Spakolksi to another one, send Vince Russo to another one, me and Disco Inferno, just to say a name. Whoever performs better, you keep them there and if they don't perform, you put somebody else there. You can't be doing all the shows, my dude. Quality suffers," said Konnan. [3:47 - 4:27]

With All Elite Wrestling engulfed in backstage turmoil of late, it'll be interesting to see how Tony Khan brings things under control.

