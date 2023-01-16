Kurt Angle weighs in on the rumors of Tony Khan and AEW possibly buying WWE 

Several rumors have been revolving around AEW CEO Tony Khan and his potential buying of WWE from Vince McMahon. Six-time WWE World Champion Kurt Angle shared his thoughts on the sale.

Vince McMahon stepped down from all his duties and retired from the company in July last year following the hush-money allegations. He returned as a member of the Board of Directors earlier this year and was swiftly elected as the Executive Chairman of the company.

It was reported that the reason for the return of the 77-year-old Chairman was that he wanted to sell the company. A report from Barron's claimed that both Shahid and Tony Khan are in the mix for potentially buying WWE.

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the possibility of Tony Khan running both AEW and WWE. Angle mentioned that if it did indeed happen, then Khan would own all the major wrestling promotions in the United States of America and that he would run a monopoly just like how Vince McMahon run things prior to AEW's birth.

"Oh, God, man. Tony Khan would own all of it… A monopoly, yes. The same thing is what we did with Vince McMahon before AEW came in," Kurt Angle said. [H/T Fightful.com]

Kurt Angle was shocked to hear that Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE

While speaking on the same show, the former world champion shared his dismay regarding the fact that Stephanie McMahon resigned as the co-CEO of the company. Angle mentioned that this was something he never saw coming.

Kurt Angle appreciated Stephanie's work ethic and believed that's the main reason Vince McMahon trusted her with the company.

I'm surprised. I didn't expect Stephanie to resign. I'm not sure if she did it because of her father, but she is a classy woman. She was a great employer. she reminded me a lot of Vince in many ways. I think that's why he trusted the company with her, but I'm just really surprised that she resigned," [H/T Fightful.com]

It was believed that the roster was seemingly worried that Vince will take control of creative once again, but Triple H reportedly held a talent meeting assuring them that there will be no change in the current production.

