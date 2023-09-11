"LA Knight did it better" - Fans react to Keith Lee's tribute to Bray Wyatt on AEW Collision

The Wrestling world is still coming to terms with the fact that Bray Wyatt has passed away. The Eater of Worlds was a beloved WWE Superstar and widely regarded as one of the most creative minds in professional wrestling, and the wrestlers and fans paid respect to Wyatt in their unique ways.

During the recent episode of AEW Collision, Keith Lee paid tribute to Bray by using his catchphrase during his backstage interview.

"Understand one Thing. I am the Collision. I am it. The One. My advice to you, 'Run'," Keith Lee said.

Expand Tweet

Bray Wyatt made famous the catchphrase 'Run,' which he used to include in his promos, targeted at his opponents to warn them. Here is one of Wyatt's last in-ring segments where he warns Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar to run.

Fans had varied reactions to Lee's use of the word 'Run' as a way of paying respect to the Eater of Worlds. Some fans said they could still not accept the passing away of Wyatt and took the promo positively. Others harshly criticized The Limitless and called him out for using Bray's name to get attention.

A fan also compared it with LA Knight's promo on SmackDown and said The Megastar did it better. Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mike Rotunda talked about WWE's booking of his son, Bray Wyatt

Before his son's passing, Bray Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, talked about his son's booking in WWE. The veteran said he liked the 36-year-old's Wyatt Family gimmick and added that the company could have gotten much more mileage out of that character.

Rotunda went on to praise Wyatt's creativity, adding that he came up with The Fiend character and did well with it:

"I really liked Bray Wyatt when he had The Wyatt Family," Rotunda stated. "That was interesting, and I thought WWE could have got a lot more mileage out of that character, but The Fiend came along. His own mind, his creation, and he's done well with that as well." [From 0:39 – 0:58]

Wyatt's last televised bout was the Pitch Black match against LA Knight at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

What are your thoughts about the Keith Lee Promo on AEW Collision? Tell Us in the comments section below.