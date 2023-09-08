Bray Wyatt's father speaks openly about WWE's booking of his son (Exclusive)

Mike Rotunda, formerly known as IRS in WWE, recently gave his thoughts on how Bray Wyatt's Eater of Worlds persona ended.

Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, sadly passed away on August 24 at the age of 36 after suffering a heart attack. The former WWE Champion performed as the villainous cult leader of The Wyatt Family between 2012 and 2017. He later reinvented his character as a horror-themed persona, The Fiend, and as a children's television host.

Before his son's passing, Mike Rotunda spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone at WrestleCon. The 65-year-old said WWE's creative team could have come up with more storylines for The Wyatt Family:

"I really liked Bray Wyatt when he had The Wyatt Family," Rotunda stated. "That was interesting, and I thought WWE could have got a lot more mileage out of that character, but The Fiend came along. His own mind, his creation, and he's done well with that as well." [0:39 – 0:58]

The initial main roster version of The Wyatt Family consisted of Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Luke Harper. Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, and Randy Orton later joined the group separately.

Mike Rotunda on Bray Wyatt's WWE comeback

In October 2022, Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules a year after being released by the company. He nixed The Fiend gimmick and came back as an exaggerated version of his real-life personality.

Mike Rotunda also commented on fans' frustration with how long it took for Wyatt's return storyline to progress:

"Well, I mean, it's something I had no control over, so it's basically you learn by your mistakes and your conquests, where you should go next." [2:03 – 2:17]

Wyatt's final televised bout came at the 2023 Royal Rumble, where he defeated LA Knight in a Pitch Black match.

What did you make of Bray Wyatt's presentation after his 2022 return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Thanks to www.wrestlecon.com for allowing Sportskeeda to get these exclusive interviews.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.