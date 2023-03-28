Liv Morgan's former partner could be the catalyst for her heel turn in WWE

Liv Morgan has come a long way since her WWE NXT days as a struggling babyface. Morgan initially broke into the main roster as part of The Riott Squad, and if Ruby Soho were ever to return to WWE, this could be an opportunity to have Morgan turn heel again.

Ruby Soho is currently in AEW and is involved in The Outcast storyline alongside former WWE stars Saraya and Toni Storm, but the angle has been panned by fans online. Liv Morgan is set to appear in the Women's WrestleMania Showcase Match, but other than this she isn't involved in any prominent storylines in the promotion at this point.

While her run as SmackDown Women's Champion is likely the highest point of Liv's career so far, The Riott Squad unfortunately never got the chance to take off. While Soho seems to be enjoying herself in AEW, many fans have clamored for her to return and the star could possibly return to WWE.

Ronda Rousey has been causing quite a stir in the WWE Women's Division as of late as she's been publicly criticizing their handling by the creative.

Rhea Ripley has teased recruiting Liv Morgan into the dominating heel stable, Judgment Day

While Judgment Day already has a healthy number of members, Ripley believes there's more room in the stable. With Liv Morgan's history as a heel, there could just be a good chance that she could bring out her darkest side within the villainous stable.

During an interview with WWE Deutschland, Rhea Ripley expressed how well Morgan would fit in with The Judgment Day.

"Someone that is a little bit crazy but very, very resilient, someone that I know could be capable of so much more is Liv Morgan. My former tag team partner [Liv]. I think she would suit The Judgment Day extremely well, and I think that if she decides to join us, we can take her to the next level," Ripley said. (27:07 onward).

It remains to be seen if Liv Morgan will turn heel in WWE by joining The Judgment Day or if she'll entice Ruby Soho to return to her side at Stamford so they can resume their pairing.

