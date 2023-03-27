"Hamstrung by a bunch of octogenarians" - Ronda Rousey fires shots at WWE creative following lackluster storyline

WWE SmackDown star Ronda Rousey has criticized the company for not capitalizing on her feud with a 28-year-old star in 2022.

Ronda and Shayna Baszler were added to the Women's Showcase match at this year's WrestleMania. Natalya, Shotzi, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez have already qualified for the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match at the biggest show of the year. There is currently one spot left for the Showcase match next weekend.

Rousey shockingly lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair on the final episode of the blue brand in 2022. The Baddest Woman on the Planet had an entertaining feud with Liv Morgan last year but seems to believe that a lot was left on the table.

Liv won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match last year and cashed in on Ronda Rousey the same night to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. She defeated Ronda once again at SummerSlam 2022 in a controversial fashion before finally dropping the title back to Rousey at Extreme Rules.

Ronda took to Instagram today to promote the latest episode of Ronda On The Road. She tagged Liv and wondered what their feud could have been if it wasn't hamstrung by a bunch of octogenarians (a person who is 80-89 years old) and claimed that not enough effort is put into women's storylines.

"Imagine what [email protected] feud could have been if we weren’t hamstrung by a bunch of octogenarians who still think they know how to be hip while putting less than 5 minutes of thought a week into each women’s storyline… 🤔 new #RondaOnTheRoad," said Rousey on Instagram.

Ronda Rousey reveals her new goal in WWE

Ronda Rousey claimed to have a new goal in WWE after she lost the title to Charlotte Flair.

While playing Pokemon on a recent YouTube stream, the 36-year-old former MMA star stated that she is tired of Charlotte Flair and the SmackDown Women's Championship. She claimed that she is thinking about taking over the tag team division moving forward.

"I don't know guys, I'm tired of Charlotte [Flair]. I'm tired of that title. I already did it you know. I am thinking about taking over the [Women's] tag division," said Rousey.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Bazler will have the chance to make a statement in the tag team division when they compete in the Women's Showcase match at WWE WrestleMania 39 this upcoming weekend. The Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Queen of Spades could become an excellent tag team if WWE opts to keep them together moving forward.

