"Triple H needs to take tough decisions", "Release her"- WWE fans believe former champion is no longer the megastar she once was

Wrestling fans from all around the world took to social media to express their disappointment with Ronda Rousey's second stint with WWE.
The Baddest Woman on the Planet was presented as a megastar during her first run in the Stamford-based promotion. Rousey went on to headline WrestleMania 35, where she lost the RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch in a 'Winner Takes All' match that also featured Charlotte Flair.
After taking a break, Ronda returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble 2022, where she outlasted 29 other women to win the marquee battle royal. However, her return has not been well-received by the fans.
Twitter user @WrestlingHumble recently pointed out the difference between Ronda Rousey's two stints with the company. Many fans agreed that the 36-year-old star is no longer the attraction she once was.
Ronda Rousey was added to the WrestleMania 39 match card on WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey has been a part of WWE's tag team division since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair last year. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is set to compete in the women's fatal four-way tag team match at WrestleMania 39 where she will be teaming up with Shayna Baszler.
Rousey returned from an injury setback on this week's SmackDown and was immediately added to the match despite not competing in any qualifying match. The announcement did not sit well with many fans as the other women in the match had to earn their place.
The former SmackDown Women's Champion also disclosed the nature of her injury in a recent Instagram post.
"Well, after thousands of dislocations (I thought not tapping out to armbars and tearing ligaments was cool in my teens) my elbow finally fractured simply by slapping the mat in Rockford, Illinois- right before Wrestlemania. The only thing saving these chicks now are the doctors not letting me compete. Well ladies, they can’t keep me away forever, I’m not moping, vengeance is coming," wrote Rousey.
Ronda Rousey was briefly involved in an online war with Bayley and even called out Damage CTRL for their lack of title defenses. Many believed that the Baddest Woman on the Planet alongside Baszler would challenge for the Women's Tag Team title at WWE WrestleMania 39. However, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai lost their belts to Lita and Becky Lynch on RAW.
The Women's Tag Team Championship is currently not slated to be defended at the event as Lita and Lynch will team up with Trish Stratus to take on Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag match.