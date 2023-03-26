"Triple H needs to take tough decisions", "Release her"- WWE fans believe former champion is no longer the megastar she once was

Wrestling fans from all around the world took to social media to express their disappointment with Ronda Rousey's second stint with WWE.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was presented as a megastar during her first run in the Stamford-based promotion. Rousey went on to headline WrestleMania 35, where she lost the RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch in a 'Winner Takes All' match that also featured Charlotte Flair.

After taking a break, Ronda returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble 2022, where she outlasted 29 other women to win the marquee battle royal. However, her return has not been well-received by the fans.

Twitter user @WrestlingHumble recently pointed out the difference between Ronda Rousey's two stints with the company. Many fans agreed that the 36-year-old star is no longer the attraction she once was.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble The amount of aura and mystique that Ronda Rousey has lost since her return last year needs to be studied. The amount of aura and mystique that Ronda Rousey has lost since her return last year needs to be studied.

iBeast @ibeastIess @WrestlingHumble bro 2018 Ronda was soo good man @WrestlingHumble bro 2018 Ronda was soo good man https://t.co/x4QJobgcID

Insane, because around WrestleMania 35, I never thought the Women’s division would have a name as big as her and Becky again anytime soon. 4 years later and she’s… there, I guess. @WrestlingHumble She really just feels like anyone else on the roster at this point.Insane, because around WrestleMania 35, I never thought the Women’s division would have a name as big as her and Becky again anytime soon. 4 years later and she’s… there, I guess. @WrestlingHumble She really just feels like anyone else on the roster at this point.Insane, because around WrestleMania 35, I never thought the Women’s division would have a name as big as her and Becky again anytime soon. 4 years later and she’s… there, I guess.

jay @vexi999 @WrestlingHumble Overexposure and being pretty bad at your job will do that. Should have had her on a Brock like schedule and give her lots of time to practice her matches in advance @WrestlingHumble Overexposure and being pretty bad at your job will do that. Should have had her on a Brock like schedule and give her lots of time to practice her matches in advance

Buster Boy @Buster_Boy22 @WrestlingHumble Honestly if anyone should've been a part timer that only comes in for the big PPVs, it's her. Would've atleast made her actually feel like a special attraction. @WrestlingHumble Honestly if anyone should've been a part timer that only comes in for the big PPVs, it's her. Would've atleast made her actually feel like a special attraction.

Rob Reed - The Raw Take @mrrobreed @WrestlingHumble From champion to afterthought in a tag team showcase match, featuring thrown together teams is a drop I was not expecting. @WrestlingHumble From champion to afterthought in a tag team showcase match, featuring thrown together teams is a drop I was not expecting.

Charlie H @CharlieH0924 @WrestlingHumble She lost her passion for the game. It’s a sad state of affairs. @WrestlingHumble She lost her passion for the game. It’s a sad state of affairs.

OmgVicky @_OMGVickyy she got stagnant unfortunately. I'm liking her and Shayna as a tag team though @WrestlingHumble It can come back, if she just chooses to IMPROVEshe got stagnant unfortunately. I'm liking her and Shayna as a tag team though @WrestlingHumble It can come back, if she just chooses to IMPROVE 😩 she got stagnant unfortunately. I'm liking her and Shayna as a tag team though

$eaba$$ @__Seabass__10 @WrestlingHumble The way they actually presented her like a special attraction was what was so special about her. @WrestlingHumble The way they actually presented her like a special attraction was what was so special about her.

Lord Dave @bridgecrewdave @WrestlingHumble Make a documentary called "how to lose fans and alienate everyone" @WrestlingHumble Make a documentary called "how to lose fans and alienate everyone"

Johnno @kingcojohnno @WrestlingHumble She doesn’t have the mystique that she once had, seems like she doesn’t care, & has such go-away heat. It’s a shame, because that first run she was actually really good. Should have kept it at that🤷🏼‍♂️ @WrestlingHumble She doesn’t have the mystique that she once had, seems like she doesn’t care, & has such go-away heat. It’s a shame, because that first run she was actually really good. Should have kept it at that🤷🏼‍♂️

Kalind @NYCKNP @WrestlingHumble I’m just surprised how they didn’t get rid of her yet @WrestlingHumble I’m just surprised how they didn’t get rid of her yet

WWE Mad @WWE__Mad @WrestlingHumble Losing at Mania was the beginning of the end @WrestlingHumble Losing at Mania was the beginning of the end

Ronda Rousey was added to the WrestleMania 39 match card on WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey has been a part of WWE's tag team division since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair last year. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is set to compete in the women's fatal four-way tag team match at WrestleMania 39 where she will be teaming up with Shayna Baszler.

Rousey returned from an injury setback on this week's SmackDown and was immediately added to the match despite not competing in any qualifying match. The announcement did not sit well with many fans as the other women in the match had to earn their place.

#SmackDown @RondaRousey and @QoSBaszler emerge from the back to inform the other competitors that they will be in the #WrestleMania Showcase Match. .@RondaRousey and @QoSBaszler emerge from the back to inform the other competitors that they will be in the #WrestleMania Showcase Match.#SmackDown https://t.co/3kBzB89HK9

The former SmackDown Women's Champion also disclosed the nature of her injury in a recent Instagram post.

"Well, after thousands of dislocations (I thought not tapping out to armbars and tearing ligaments was cool in my teens) my elbow finally fractured simply by slapping the mat in Rockford, Illinois- right before Wrestlemania. The only thing saving these chicks now are the doctors not letting me compete. Well ladies, they can’t keep me away forever, I’m not moping, vengeance is coming," wrote Rousey.

Ronda Rousey was briefly involved in an online war with Bayley and even called out Damage CTRL for their lack of title defenses. Many believed that the Baddest Woman on the Planet alongside Baszler would challenge for the Women's Tag Team title at WWE WrestleMania 39. However, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai lost their belts to Lita and Becky Lynch on RAW.

The Women's Tag Team Championship is currently not slated to be defended at the event as Lita and Lynch will team up with Trish Stratus to take on Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag match.

