[Watch] Ronda Rousey breaks silence regarding her injury ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

Ronda Rousey has not been seen on WWE television for a while and was previously appearing weekly alongside Shayna Baszler on the blue brand. Recently, the Baddest Woman on the Planet broke the silence regarding her injury and her future ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Last year, Ronda Rousey suffered a devastating loss at WrestleMania 38 when she lost to Charlotte Flair and couldn't win the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, her status for the upcoming premium live event is up in the air after a devastating injury that took her out of competition.

Earlier this month, she was seen brawling with Natalya and Tegan Nox and was written off television. Today, she revealed the nature of her injury. She also had a message for the locker room ahead of WrestleMania 39. Check it out:

"Well, after thousands of dislocations (I thought not tapping out to armbars and tearing ligaments was cool in my teens) my elbow finally fractured simply by slapping the mat in Rockford, Illinois- right before Wrestlemania. The only thing saving these chicks now are the doctors not letting me compete. Well ladies, they can’t keep me away forever, I’m not moping, vengeance is coming."

It will be interesting to see if the Baddest Woman on the Planet is able to return in time for the biggest wrestling event of the year in Hollywood.

Ronda Rousey won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship on two occasions

Last year, Ronda Rousey made a shocking return to WWE when she entered the Women's Royal Rumble match and won by eliminating Charlotte Flair. Later, she picked The Queen and began feuding with her on the blue brand.

However, she was unable to beat Flair at WrestleMania 38 for the title. Later, she defeated Charlotte Flair in an 'I Quit' match at WrestleMania Backlash and won her first SmackDown Women's Championship.

Unfortunately, she lost the title to Liv Morgan, who used her recently-won Money in the Bank contract on the Baddest Woman on the Planet. A few months later, she won her second WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, taking the title back from Morgan.

In her second reign as the blue brand's champion, she turned heel and formed an alliance with Shayna Baszler. However, her reign came to an end when Charlotte Flair returned to WWE and beat her for the title.

What are your thoughts on Ronda Rousey? Sound off in the comment section below.

