"Didn't earn it" - WWE Universe reacts to unfair addition of Ronda Rousey to a massive match at WrestleMania 39

The WWE Universe was surprised by the return of Ronda Rousey on a recent episode of SmackDown. However, fans were extremely disappointed regarding the unfair addition of The Baddest Woman on the Planet to the women's fatal four-way tag team match without qualifying.

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey made her return to the company after taking a short break from wrestling. Upon her return, she reunited with Shayna Baszler, attacked some stars from the blue brand, and made a statement in the women's tag team division.

Last night, The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to the blue brand and immediately got added to the fatal four-way tag team match at WrestleMania 39. Fans were extremely disappointed and unhappy with the company's biased treatment of Ronda Rousey ahead of the biggest event of the year.

Check out some of the reactions:

WheelchairPimp @waderegan2014 @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE @NatbyNature @ShotziWWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey Did I miss a qualifying match somehow, or is WWE giving Rousey & Baszler a match they didn't work for again? I feel bad for the women in the locker room who actually work for their spots in the match. @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE @NatbyNature @ShotziWWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey Did I miss a qualifying match somehow, or is WWE giving Rousey & Baszler a match they didn't work for again? I feel bad for the women in the locker room who actually work for their spots in the match.

Alarr "EDGY" @SE4LILSF @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE @NatbyNature @ShotziWWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey But why? Everyone else was forced to qualify for this meaningless Fatal 4 Way Tag Team Match, and yet they get added to it without having to do anything? Make it make sense. @WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE @NatbyNature @ShotziWWE @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey But why? Everyone else was forced to qualify for this meaningless Fatal 4 Way Tag Team Match, and yet they get added to it without having to do anything? Make it make sense.

Several other teams had to compete in qualifier matches in the weeks leading up to the event. But that rule was skipped when it came to Rousey and Baszler. It will be interesting to see if the winner of the match receives a Tag Team Title opportunity in the near future.

Ronda Rousey reveals the nature of the injury she suffered on WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey's second run in the company has been an interesting one as she turned heel for the first time. After winning her second WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, she formed an alliance with Shayna Baszler on the blue brand.

After dropping the title, she shifted her focus to the women's tag team division. Unfortunately, she suffered an injury before the Showcase of the Immortals. Recently, The Baddest Woman on the Planet explained the nature of the injury and sent a message to the locker room. Check it out:

"Well, after thousands of dislocations (I thought not tapping out to armbars and tearing ligaments was cool in my teens) my elbow finally fractured simply by slapping the mat in Rockford, Illinois- right before Wrestlemania. The only thing saving these chicks now are the doctors not letting me compete. Well ladies, they can’t keep me away forever, I’m not moping, vengeance is coming."

She suffered this injury on an episode of WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if The Rowdy One and The Queen of Spades will win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Ronda Rousey's second run? Sound off in the comment section below.

