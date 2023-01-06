Ronda Rousey reveals her next major goal in WWE

Ronda Rousey might not be having as much success in her second run as she did in her first in WWE, but she has won the SmackDown Women's Championship on two occasions. She recently revealed that her next major goal in WWE would be to dominate the women's tag team division.

In 2022, Rousey made a shocking return to the company after over three years of hiatus. The Baddest Woman on the Planet won the Women's Royal Rumble match and began feuding with Charlotte Flair. She later won the SmackDown Women's Championship and The Queen went on a hiatus.

On the last SmackDown of 2022, Flair made her return to the company and won the SmackDown Women's Championship from The Baddest Woman on the Planet almost immediately. Speaking on her YouTube stream, the former champion revealed her next major goal for the company:

"I don't know guys, I'm tired of Charlotte [Flair]. I'm tired of that title. I already did it you know. I am thinking about taking over the [Women's] tag division."

Shayna Baszler is highly likely to be The Baddest Woman on the Planet's partner if Rousey decides to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Ronda Rousey has reportedly not been written off WWE television

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made a shocking return to the company at the Royal Rumble last year and almost immediately dominated the division. However, she suffered two losses to Liv Morgan and lost her SmackDown Women's Championship.

She later defeated Morgan and regained her title back at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Last week, Charlotte Flair returned to the company and quickly dethroned Ronda Rousey as the blue brand's champion.

According to a new report from PWInsider, The Rowdy One is set to continue to appear and she has not been written off of television. She is also slated to make an appearance at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

It will be interesting to see if Rousey makes the shift from the singles division to the tag team division with Shayna Baszler. Currently, Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

