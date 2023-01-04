Plans for Ronda Rousey after controversial loss at WWE SmackDown - Reports

On the last SmackDown of 2022, Ronda Rousey lost her SmackDown Women's Championship after a returning Charlotte Flair beat her for the title. According to a new report, WWE has plans for the Rowdy One after she dropped the title to the Queen.

Last year, Ronda Rousey returned to the company where she won the Royal Rumble and then the SmackDown Women's Championship on two occasions. Last week she lost the title to Charlotte Flair right after her match with Raquel Rodriguez.

According to a report from PWInsider, WWE has some plans for the Baddest Woman on the Planet. She is listed as a heel on the roster and has been booked for several upcoming events. Rousey is also scheduled to appear at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Regardless of losing the title, the Baddest Woman on the Planet is still in the mix and has not been written off TV yet. It will be interesting to see what Ronda Rousey does next on the blue brand.

Kurt Angle praises Ronda Rousey's first year in WWE

In 2018, Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut when she appeared at the Royal Rumble and confronted the winner and both Raw and SmackDown Women's champions at the time. She later teamed up with Kurt Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon before winning the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2018.

She spent most of her initial time on the roster working with Kurt Angle before moving on to having a singles feud as the champion. Speaking on Instinct Culture, the WWE Hall of Famer praised the Baddest Woman on the Planet and praised her first year in WWE. Check it out:

"She did an excellent job. The one thing Ronda didn’t do that she could and will do eventually, she never mastered the business," Kurt Angle said. "Because she wasn’t in it long enough and we had to set things in stone for Ronda. We had to give her step-by-step instructions and go over it with her for multiple days, so she would be ready for the match, so she knew everything that was gonna go on."

It will be interesting to see if Kurt Angle returns to WWE and becomes the Baddest Woman on the Planet's manager in the near future.

