Hall of Famer makes bold claim regarding Ronda Rousey’s first year in WWE 

SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey certainly proved doubters wrong during her first year with WWE.

Rousey's first year with WWE began at WrestleMania 34 and concluded in the main event of WrestleMania 35, where she lost a winner takes all triple threat match to Becky Lynch.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle sat down with Instinct Culture to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked what it was like to team up with Ronda Rousey in her first WWE match, Angle admitted that while she wasn't able to master the business, she probably had a better first year in professional wrestling than Brock Lesnar or even himself.

"She did an excellent job. The one thing Ronda didn’t do that she could and will do eventually, she never mastered the business," Kurt Angle said. "Because she wasn’t in it long enough and we had to set things in stone for Ronda. We had to give her step-by-step instructions and go over it with her for multiple days, so she would be ready for the match, so she knew everything that was gonna go on.

In the business once you get experience, you learn how to improvise and work on the fly. You come up with 50% of the match, and then the other 50% you just make it up as you go along. Ronda didn’t get the opportunity to learn that, but what she did in her first year, I would even say she had a better first year than Brock Lesnar or myself. I think she did incredibly well."

Ronda Rousey lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair on Friday

With WWE currently on the road to WrestleMania 39, many fans believed that Ronda Rousey would head into the event as the SmackDown Women's Champion. But all that changed last Friday.

Rousey successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown before being surprised by a returning Charlotte Flair.

Flair hadn't been seen on WWE programming since losing an I Quit match to Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash.

The Queen demanded an immediate title shot which Rousey accepted and proceeded to lose her title minutes later.

This title change turned the expectation of the schedule at WrestleMania 39 on its head, which makes the next few weeks heading into Royal Rumble very interesting.

What do you make of Kurt Angle's comments? Do you think Ronda Rousey had a better first year in WWE than Brock Lesnar? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Instinct Culture with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : Who had a better first year with WWE? Ronda Rousey Brock Lesnar 0 votes