Major AEW heel to return tonight at Dynamite: Winter is Coming special? Exploring the possibility

AEW recently signed two big names to their roster. Adam Copeland (Edge) and Ric Flair made their appearances in the Jacksonville-based company over the past few months, and fans are excited to see the veterans on weekly television.

Many All Elite stars also returned to the company recently, including Wardlow, who made his comeback on Dynamite in October after a hiatus. However, there's one name that's yet to return to the active roster, and looking at how AEW's ratings are going, the Jacksonville-based company requires one. That name is Sammy Guevara.

Guevara was out of action due to a concussion that he suffered in October. The Spanish God also took some time off to welcome his first child with his wife and fellow wrestler Tay Melo. The former TNT Champion recently revealed that he has been cleared to return to the ring, and there's nothing that should stop him.

Guevara last competed at WrestleDream pay-per-view in October, where he, alongside Konosuke Takeshita and Will Ospreay defeated Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi.

All About AEW's Winter Is Coming

Winter is Coming is an annual television special and promises an interesting and ever-entertaining match card.

This year, the special episode features four Continental Classic League matches, one of the Blue League and three of the Gold League.

Jon Moxley will clash with Swerve Strickland. Mark Briscoe will pit himself against Jay White. Andrade El Idolo will match his skills against Brody King. Jay Lethal will challenge Rush. Also on the match card is Ruby Soho vs. Riho, and Roderick Strong will face "Hangman" Adam Page.

With such a robust card, Guevara has every opportunity to make a smashing return to the current roster. Barring the AEW Continental Classic matches, where nobody is allowed at ringside, The Spanish God is free to wreak havoc in the other stipulated bouts.

Will Sammy Guevara return to the ring in the television special? Tell us in the comments section.