Former AEW champion confirms he is cleared for in-ring action after major injury 

An AEW star recently gave an update regarding his health and in-ring return status. The star in question is Sammy Guevara.

Sammy Guevara suffered a concussion during the first edition of the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1, 2023. Guevara hasn't been seen on television since then. On November 29, the former TNT Champion was blessed by the birth of his daughter.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 30-year-old star gave his fans an update on his health.

"It’s been a minute since we’ve been on here. I’m doing good, I’m cleared. If it was gonna happen, it kind of happened at the best time," said Sammy Guevara. [H/T - Fightful]

Sammy Guevara praises AEW President Tony Khan for taking the heat after CM Punk's release

Sammy Guevara recently spoke about how Tony Khan went in front of thousands of people in Chicago and took the heat following CM Punk's release.

While talking to TV Insider, the 30-year-old applauded Tony Khan and the Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion, including Cody Rhodes, for founding AEW.

"Tony, I feel doesn’t get enough credit he deserves. He, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes. They all changed everyone’s life and wrestling. Without them, especially Tony, there would be no AEW. There would be a bunch of people doing something completely different. I don’t know anything regarding the behind-the-scenes decisions he makes, but he is such a caring guy," said Guevara.

The latter also reflected on Tony's bravery in showing up in front of a heated crowd and taking in all the boos.

"What I will say is that he has a lot of b*lls. I have a lot of respect for him. He went out in front of the Chicago crowd to address them personally after he made the decision to let Punk go. He didn’t have to go in front of everyone. He could have just played the video. But he went out in front of thousands of people. He is getting booed. He understood how they felt. He is an upfront guy."

At this moment, the 30-year-old star hasn't given any exact date for his return.

When do you think the AEW star will return to the promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.